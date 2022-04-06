Stardew Valley creator's next game will feature boss fights

The creator of Stardew Valley is currently busy developing Haunted Chocolatier, but took time recently to share a bit of music composed for the game.

Appearing in the latest Reason Livestream, Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone discussed creating the soundtrack and shared a tune for the "bee boss", which has a bit of a buzzing sound to it. Going by the effects and the hint dropped by Barone, it sounds like we will be fighting a big bee in the game, right?

This means that, unlike Stardew Valley, there will be bosses in Haunted Chocolatier to fight.

Other than this fact, nothing else is known about the game, but it seems to be in a similar vein to Stardew Valley, going by a teaser trailer released back in the fall.

At the time, Barone said that Haunted Chocolatier will explore "fantastical possibilities,” with experiences that take you beyond the ordinary.

Still early in development, at its core, Barone said that like Stardew Valley, you will be gathering ingredients (like you would for cooking) but instead of making dishes and running a farm, you will be making chocolate and running a chocolate shop. There’s more to it than that, but Barone didn’t delve deeper into the gameplay because it's in such an early stage of development.

Currently, the game has only been announced for PC, but it will come to other major platforms as well.

Haunted Chocolatier isn’t the only game Barone is working on. Back in 2020, he revealed he was working on two new games, but both were a long way off from completion. He also said one takes place in the world of Stardew Valley but is not a farming game. The other, he wasn't 100% sure about the world just yet, but that it will tie into Stardew Valley in some way.

As of March 2022, Stardew Valley has sold over 20 million copies (up from 15 million reported in September 2021) across all platforms, with 13 million copies sold on PC alone.