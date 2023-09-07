Haunted Chocolatier Grandpa screenshot has fans speculating

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, has released a screenshot of a scene from Haunted Chocolatier, and it looks kind of familiar.

The screenshot shows an elderly person in a room cluttered with books, lying in bed and decked out in purple sleeping clothes with a sleeping hat.

ConcernedApe's Haunted Chocolatier - Early Gameplay

If the scene strikes you as familiar, it is similar to the opening scene in Stardew Valley which shows your grandfather lying in bed. The two old fellas look a bit alike, don't they? And we're not the only ones that think so, as the internet has been drawing comparisons as well.

Now, we're not saying they are the same person. It's just they are similar. Maybe even in the same state in life. Who knows, as it's just a tease, and we have no background information on the scene. Just that the elderly one had a terrible dream.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Haunted Chocolatier is an RPG/simulation game following a chocolatier living in a haunted castle. To thrive in your new role, you will have to gather rare ingredients, make delicious chocolates, and sell them in a chocolate shop. There’s more to it than that, but Barone has yet to delve deeper into the gameplay.

The game is confirmed to have boss fights in it and we know that you will be exploring "fantastical possibilities,” with experiences that take you beyond the ordinary, which makes sense if you are living in a haunted castle.

Currently, the game has only been announced for PC, but it will come to other major platforms as well.