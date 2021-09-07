Stardew Valley has sold over 15 million copies on all platforms since its inital release.

News of the latest milestone for the game was revealed on the game's website.

While the game remains popular with players, it appears that further update may or may not be developed for the game as its creator, Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has shifted focus on his lated project.

Speaking with Zach "UnsurpassableZ" Hartman on Twitch following the Stardew Valley Cup, Barone said he didn't "know at this point" whether another update would be released for his debut game due to being busy on the upcoming game (via Eurogamer).

"I'm not saying there's going to be another Stardew Valley update," Barone added during his response to a fan's question surrounding future updates and marriage options within the game. "I don't even know at this point. Right now I am focused on my next game. So, we'll see."

As far as his new game is concerned, Barone said he may announce it fairly soon.

"What it is, no one knows at this point," he said. "What I will say is it's another pixel art game, a top-down perspective similar to Stardew Valley. And in some ways it is kind of similar to Stardew Valley, but it's not a farming game. It's something different."

Back in 2020, Barone revealed he's working on two new games, but they're a long way off from completion. He also said one takes place in the world of Stardew Valley, but is not a farming game. The other, he wasn't 100% sure about the world just yet, but that it will tie into Stardew Valley in some way.

Stardew Valley was originally released on PC in February 2016, and within two months passed 1 million copies sold. Within a few months, the game expanded support to Mac and Linux before releaing on Xbox One and PS4 that December.

The game arrived on Nintendo Switch in late 2017, and iOS in October 2018. There have been three major post release updates – the first which added new farm maps, marriage options, and content, the second expanded supported languages, and a following update added multiplayer functionality. The most recent update added an island region to the world along with split-screen co-op.