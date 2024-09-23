Great news, Stardew Valley console players, the 1.6 update finally has a release date, but you'll have to wait a tiny bit longer

A good number of you Stardew Valley console players have been waiting for the 1.6 update to come to consoles, and thankfully, your time is nearing.

Stardew Valley updates are like a mini-Christmas for the farm lovers out there, but much like the real world the main celebrations don't all happen on the same day. The 1.6 update for the game arrived earlier this year, all the way back in March in fact, and console players have been waiting for their turn to, uh, drink mayonnaise (amongst other things). But, as much as fans have been constantly asking developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone for some kind of a release window, there hasn't been one until this week, where the developer shared on his personal Twitter account that the 1.6 update is coming to console and mobile this coming November 4.

That's obviously still a little over a month away, so those of you excited for it will have to wait a little bit longer, but at least there's a locked-in release date now. A few players still had questions in the replies about the update, like whether this will specifically be the 1.6.9 version of the update, which Barone confirmed it will be. Another player asked if this update would be best enjoyed with a new update, with Barone explaining, "you can still experience almost everything new with your existing save, but if you have any interest in starting a new farm it would be ideal to start fresh. Some of the new things, for example, are different in year 1 than in year 2+. Besides, it's fun to start a new farm right?"

Release date for Stardew Valley console & mobile 1.6 update: November 4th — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) September 22, 2024

The developer was also asked why he released updates on PC while knowing it will only be on that platform for a little while, with Barone responding, "I've always released on PC first, because it's sort of a "beta test" to make sure there are no critical (e.g. save-destroying) bugs, which are a much bigger deal on consoles because they can't be patched out as quickly. However, I never intended for the delay to be this long."

At the very least, even if updates sometimes take a while, Barone did promise that they'll always be free, so at least you have that to be thankful for.