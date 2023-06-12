Rider's Republic skateboarding add-on looks like the perfect way to wait for Skate

A new trailer for Riders Republic revealed that skateboarding will be coming to the sports game this coming September as part of its next season.

Amidst all of the Assassin's Creed announcements, we also got a short new look at the upcoming skateboard centric add-on that's coming to Riders Republic. A new trailer confirmed that skateboarding will be joining the extreme sports game as part of its eighth season, and will be available on September 26. The trailer quite simply shows you exactly what you'd expect: skateboarding, but it's looking pretty tight, and seems like a good way to get your four wheels on a board fix while you wait for Skate 4.

Aside from this new addition to Riders Republic, Ubisoft also had plenty of Assassin's Creed to show off, like our first look at Assassin's Creed Nexus, and a good bit of Assassin's Creed Mirage gameplay. We also got an even longer look at Star Wars Outlaws, which is certainly showing some pretty obvious looking No Man's Sky inspirations.

Riders Republic is already available to play now, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.