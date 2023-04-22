If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
STEAM HEAT

Far Cry 6 and three more Ubisoft titles are heading to Steam this spring

Following in the footsteps of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and others.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Ubisoft has announced it will release more of its games on Steam in the coming months.

These titles are Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, Rainbow Six Extraction, and Monopoly Madness.

Far Cry 6 now features the highly requested New Game+ mode and Completionist Aid feature.

Far Cry 6 will release first on May 11, followed by Riders Republic on June 8, Rainbow Six Extraction on June 15, and Monopoly Madness on June 22.

Ubisoft started returning its games to Steam in November 2022, starting with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Anno 1800, and Roller Champions.

These games were followed by Roller Champions and Immortals Fenyx Rising in December.

The company stopped selling its new releases on Steam back in 2019 due to what it deemed an "unrealistic" business model that didn't "reflect where the world is today in terms of game distribution."

The last Ubisoft game to release on the platform was Trials Rising in 2019, with the company opting instead to release newer titles through its Connect platform and the Epic Games Store.

Ubisoft didn't provide additional color on its decision to skip Steam back then; however, it's thought one of the reasons was it took issue with the revenue split.

This assumption was due to a comment made by company president and CEO Yves Guillemot to investors when he said the Epic Games Store offered "materially better terms." Guillemot added that Epic's store also increased "player exposure" to the firm's own store.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch