Far Cry 6 and three more Ubisoft titles are heading to Steam this spring

Ubisoft has announced it will release more of its games on Steam in the coming months.

These titles are Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, Rainbow Six Extraction, and Monopoly Madness.

Far Cry 6 now features the highly requested New Game+ mode and Completionist Aid feature.

Far Cry 6 will release first on May 11, followed by Riders Republic on June 8, Rainbow Six Extraction on June 15, and Monopoly Madness on June 22.

Ubisoft started returning its games to Steam in November 2022, starting with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Anno 1800, and Roller Champions.

These games were followed by Roller Champions and Immortals Fenyx Rising in December.

The company stopped selling its new releases on Steam back in 2019 due to what it deemed an "unrealistic" business model that didn't "reflect where the world is today in terms of game distribution."

The last Ubisoft game to release on the platform was Trials Rising in 2019, with the company opting instead to release newer titles through its Connect platform and the Epic Games Store.

Ubisoft didn't provide additional color on its decision to skip Steam back then; however, it's thought one of the reasons was it took issue with the revenue split.

This assumption was due to a comment made by company president and CEO Yves Guillemot to investors when he said the Epic Games Store offered "materially better terms." Guillemot added that Epic's store also increased "player exposure" to the firm's own store.