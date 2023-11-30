Xbox Game Pass' first December wave includes notorious GOTY Far Cry 6 and Goat Simulator 3 chaos

It's that time of the month: Xbox has announced the next round of Game Pass games coming to the subscription service throughout the first half of December.

While we already knew that Remnant 2 and its prequel were available today on Game Pass, Xbox Wire has shared its latest blog post going into all of the titles coming to Game Pass in December's first wave. First up, tomorrow (December 1) we've got Spirit of the North, an adventure game inspired by the landscapes of Iceland where you solve puzzles as a fox. Plus, there's SteamWorld Build, a steampunk city builder from The Station, with both of these titles available on cloud, console, and PC.

sneak peek at your holiday gifts this december 🎁https://t.co/272tqxtJJE pic.twitter.com/gmrB2vMGpV — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 30, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Then, on December 5, Lara Croft fans will be able to dive into Rise of the Tomb Raider, the second game in the Survivor Trilogy, available on cloud, console, and PC. On the same day, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone is coming to Game Pass, a "robot voxel slice ‘em up where any part of your body can be sliced off." This one's playable on cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. That's not all for December 5 though, as While The Iron's Hot, a game that follows a "journeyman blacksmith on a quest to become a master and restore a ruined village," is also arriving that day, alongside World War Z: Aftermath, which, you guessed it, are both available on cloud, console, and PC.

Next up is the second entry in the comedy game series, Goat Simulator 3, on December 7, again available on cloud and PC, but only on Xbox Series X/S. Following that on December 8 is the "dark fantasy city builder where you must rebuild civilization in the face of apocalyptic rains," Against the Storm, coming to Game Pass for PC. A few days later, on December 12, you'll be able to jump into Tin Hearts, a game that lets you "embark on Lemmings-like puzzles to relive the emotional and heartbreaking story of a genius inventor, Albert Butterworth." And who'd have guessed it, it's available on cloud, console, and PC.

Lastly, those of you that missed out on Far Cry 6, a game that received a game of the year edition without actually winning such an award, will finally have the chance to try it out, as it's coming to all Game Pass platforms on December 14.

If you only have Game Pass Core, you'll also have access to Chivalry 2 and Totally Reliable Delivery Service from December 6, a nice little bonus! Essentially, lots to keep you busy with over the holidays.