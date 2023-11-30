If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
GOBBLE IT UP

Souls-like co-op shooter Remnant 2, and its prequel, surprise release on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass just added two unexpected (but very much welcome) games.

Image credit: Gunfire Games.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Contributor
Published on

It seems Microsoft listened to our suggestion to add something big to Game Pass for the holidays, except it may have done it a tiny bit early. Xbox Game Pass was just updated with two surprise additions, available right now for all members.

Those being this year's excellent Remnant 2, as well as its predecessor Remnant: From the Ashes.

From the Ashes has been on Game Pass before, of course, but this is Remnant 2's first go on the subscription service. Weirdly, the two games joined with no proper announcement, and they certainly weren't expected to be among the next batch of November games to join Game Pass.

This is obviously great news for anyone who had an eye on Remnant 2, the Souls-like shooter that has already sold two million copies since its release in July. Both Remnant 2, and From the Ashes, thrive in co-op, which is another reason why joining Game Pass is a big deal.

The two games are available across PC, Xbox consoles, as well as Xcloud - so anyone with a Game Pass subscription can download/stream them today. The only unfortunate thing here is that Remnant 2 does not support cross-play, so you and your friends will need to be on the same platform (and start fresh if you played it elsewhere).

The good news is that developer Gunfire Games is working on adding the feature, so it may arrive one day, though it's not clear whether or not the game will still be on Game Pass by that point.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Remnant 2

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Remnant: From the Ashes

PS4, Xbox One, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Blockbuster Game Pass Gearbox Publishing Gunfire Games PC Perfect World Entertainment PS4 PS5 RPG
See 3 more Shooter Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Contributor

Sherif is VG247’s go-to shooter and Souls-likes person. Whether it’s news, reviews, or op-eds – Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He's one of VG247's most veteran writers, with 10+ years experience on the site.

Comments