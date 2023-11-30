Souls-like co-op shooter Remnant 2, and its prequel, surprise release on Xbox Game Pass

It seems Microsoft listened to our suggestion to add something big to Game Pass for the holidays, except it may have done it a tiny bit early. Xbox Game Pass was just updated with two surprise additions, available right now for all members.

Those being this year's excellent Remnant 2, as well as its predecessor Remnant: From the Ashes.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

From the Ashes has been on Game Pass before, of course, but this is Remnant 2's first go on the subscription service. Weirdly, the two games joined with no proper announcement, and they certainly weren't expected to be among the next batch of November games to join Game Pass.

This is obviously great news for anyone who had an eye on Remnant 2, the Souls-like shooter that has already sold two million copies since its release in July. Both Remnant 2, and From the Ashes, thrive in co-op, which is another reason why joining Game Pass is a big deal.

The two games are available across PC, Xbox consoles, as well as Xcloud - so anyone with a Game Pass subscription can download/stream them today. The only unfortunate thing here is that Remnant 2 does not support cross-play, so you and your friends will need to be on the same platform (and start fresh if you played it elsewhere).

The good news is that developer Gunfire Games is working on adding the feature, so it may arrive one day, though it's not clear whether or not the game will still be on Game Pass by that point.