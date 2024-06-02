While you wait for Crystal Dynamics' next Tomb Raider game, Netflix finally confirms its canon anime adaptation's release date

A new look at the upcoming Tomb Raider anime is here, and Netflix has even confirmed when you can finally watch it.

Netflix announced it was working on an anime adaptation of the Tomb Raider series way back in 2021, and finally today it confirmed that the series will be arriving on the streaming service October 10, later this year. Titled Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, the show is actually set after the events of Crystal Dynamics' Survivor Trilogy, i.e. Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Despite supposedly taking place in the same world as Crystal Dynamics' Tomb Raider games, series protagonist Lara Croft will not be voiced by Camilla Luddington, but will instead be played by Hayley Atwell, best known for her role as Peggy Carter in the MCU. Though, Earl Baylon is reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the game, so Atwell's casting definitely feels a bit like a push from Netflix to attach a big star to the series.

Netflix also provided a plot description for the series: "Following the events of the Survivor series, Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artefact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self, and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become."

A new Tomb Raider game from Crystal Dynamics is currently in the works too, though details are currently slim on that front. We do know that Amazon Games will be publishing it, though, which isn't the shipping and multimedia company's only Tomb Raider project in the works. Amazon is also currently working on a live-action Tomb Raider series, which was greenlit for Prime Video last month.