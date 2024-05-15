After its runaway Fallout success, Amazon goes all in on video games and gives a Tomb Raider series the greenlight

Amazon's live-action take on Fallout was a big hit, so to the surprise of no one it's given the go ahead for its Phoebe Waller-Bridge led Tomb Raider series.

Last year, a report emerged that Amazon was developing a Tomb Raider series with Fleabag's Waller-Bridge, and it finally seems like it's deciding to move ahead with it on Prime Video. The streamer announced yesterday that Waller-Bridge is set to write and executive produce the show based on the classic video game series, though finer details on it than that are yet to be confirmed. It's not much of a surprise that Amazon has decided to move forward with it, after all, Fallout quickly became its second most watched show ever, so it's clear that people are hungry for good video game adaptations.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In a statement, Waller-Bridge said "If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she'd explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all."

Scot Amos, the studio head of Crystal Dynamics, the developer behind the rebooted series of Tomb Raider games, also shared his own statement, saying, "Amazon MGM Studios and Amazon Games are incredible collaborators with a massive reach across the globe enabling us to expand our Tomb Raider franchise with multiple new adventures and a shared passion for creating impactful, entertaining, emotional experiences for players and viewers throughout every facet of this universe. These timeless stories span all media platforms to meet audiences where they want to engage with Tomb Raider; it’s a critical step towards our future with fans everywhere."

Back in 2022, it was confirmed that Amazon Games would be publishing the next Tomb Raider game, which Crystal Dynamics is currently working on. We haven't heard anything about said game since then, but with the show finally greenlit, it's likely only a matter of time.