Fallout is already Amazon's second most watched show ever, proving Bethesda should have had a new game ready yesterday

Amazon's Fallout series has quickly proven popular as in just over two weeks, it's already become the streaming service's second-most-watched show.

I could probably tell you how popular the Fallout show has been just from looking at my timeline, but I think the confirmation of a season two, alongside just how many people are playing Fallout 4 again, is more concrete as evidence. More definitive than that, though, is the fact that according to Amazon, the Fallout series has become Prime Video's second-most-watched show in its first 16 days of release (via THR). It also said that 65 million viewers globally have watched at least some of the show since it was released, with the only series to have performed being The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but there's no surprise there really, is there? Apparently most of the viewership came from outside the US, with 60% of Fallout's audience coming from global territories, quite the funny thing given its whole 50s Americana vibes.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

More than anything though, this proves that Bethesda probably should have had something Fallout lined up on the games front - those Steam sales surely helped bring in quite a few sales (Fallout 4 sales were up 7500% in Europe), but even a spin-off would have gone down massively with the release of the show. A recent report from The Xbox Two podcast's Jez Corden claimed that Xbox wants the next Fallout game to release faster, though with The Elder Scrolls 6 up next, and Bethesda only working on one game at a time, some other plans might need to be drawn up. Though, at this point it might be too little too late to capitalise on the show's hype.

Bethesda finally released the long-awaited next-gen update for Fallout 4 last week, though it of course didn't arrive smoothly - in fact, because it's caused so many problems with mods, some of the game's most popular mods right now are ones that let you get rid of the update.