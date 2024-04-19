Wahey, Amazon's Fallout TV show season two is now officially confirmed, just in case there was any doubt

You there! Stop playing through through Fallout 4 again! Amazon's Fallout TV show is now officially confirmed to be getting a second season, as pretty much all of us had hoped following the stellar reaction to its debut series.

Yup, after increasing everyone's appreciation for Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell's ability to say 'okey dokey' in about fifteen different tones, as well as providing loads of fun little references and easter eggs to dissect, the show's set to continue. To be fair - spoilers - you probably guessed that it would likely be doing so when you saw how it ended.

A tweet from the show's official account first revealed this good news, slap bang in the middle on the night UK time. "Wouldn't want to keep you on the edge of your seat, now, would we?", the slightly sarky post read, "See you back in the Wasteland for SEASON 2."

This isn't too much of a surprise, after all, it already looked like things were beginning to be put in place in order to prepare for a second series prior to the first one even coming out. But now we don't have to rely on inferences based on the likes of Californian tax credits, which is handy.

Wouldn't want to keep you on the edge of your seat, now, would we?



See you back in the Wasteland for SEASON 2. pic.twitter.com/ULs6DEPHDW — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) April 18, 2024

Naturally, a bunch of other official corporate Twitter accounts have responded to the announcement, with Bethesda Game Studios simply saying: "see you back for season 2", which, if I'm honest, I prefer to the array of overdone 'everyone liked that' memes a lot of other people and places have deployed - I'm looking at you, official Xbox account.

Oh, and Xbox boss Phil Spencer's also gotten in on the act, tweeting: "Congrats to everyone involved — we're thrilled to welcome so many newcomers to the world of Fallout. From the highly rated show now getting its second season, to our deep lineup of Fallout games across consoles, PC, and mobile, thank you all for joining us in the wasteland." I, for one, am surprised he didn't find a way to mention handhelds at some point.

Congrats to everyone involved—we're thrilled to welcome so many newcomers to the world of @Fallout. From the highly rated show now getting its second season, to our deep lineup of Fallout games across consoles, PC, and mobile, thank you all for joining us in the wasteland. https://t.co/OvZo4FGYQs — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 18, 2024

Also if you're still wondering if the show rendered Fallout New Vegas non-canon, Todd Howard himself's now cleared that up.