Mega spoiler warning, Amazon's Fallout TV Show rather unsubtly teases a potential setting for season two

Ok, so, Amazon's Fallout TV Show is finally here, having dropped either on the evening on April 10, or in the middle of the night early on April 11, depending on where you live. Since all of the episodes dropped at once, as modern series are often wont to do, some people have naturally binged all the way through it, or at least a good way through it.

As those who've made it all the way through to the finale, likely with bags under their eyes, have discovered, the show ends with a bit of set up for a potential season two, with a certain location being the big thing that you'll probably get pretty excited about.

It's New Vegas, the lovely neon-soaked desert oasis that serves as the setting for the ultimate dating sim with nukes.

Basically, right at the conclusion of the series, keeping things vague to save you from yourself, someone's seen walking towards a city with a very familar looking tower and boom, there you go. Nevada's premier destination for people who've been shot in the head by men in checkered suits.

So, what does this mean? Aside from that New Vegas will probably feature in the show's second series - assuming it does end up getting one, as current signs seem to be suggesting - we've got no idea. Given the nature of the show, odds are there's a good chance we'd get to see plenty of other familiar locations throughout the Mojave, though it'll be interesting to see how factions and characters are handled, given that the show is set in 2296, several years after the events on New Vegas in 2281.

Here's hoping my headcanon of the courier establishing an independent New Vegas after killing Mr House with a Fat Man and accidentally murdering 90% of the folks from both the NCR and Legion in the region because I got bored and wanted to collect all the wasteland's coffee mugs for Old World Blues' Muggy.

