Fancy fighting a Godzilla-size Glowing One in Fallout 5? If the artist behind Fallout 4's Deathclaws was put in charge, you probably would

What would you like to see from Fallout 5? It's a question every Fallout fan has their own answer, or answers in the case of lost of us, to. For ex-Bethesda artist Jonah Lobe, the answer involves something giant and radioactive, which might have made it into Fallout 4, had it not threatened to break the game in more ways than being stomped on by it'd have broken players into tiny pieces.

If you're not a religious collector of tidbits about titles in the Fallout series, you might not have heard of the passion project Lobe - who, among plenty of other stuff, produced the designs for iconic enemies like Fallout 4's Deathclaws and Skyrim's Dragons - worked on during the former's development, before having to shelve it. Luckily, it's a pretty easy concept to explain.

What if the wasteland was home to the biggest ghoul you've ever seen?

Speaking to VG247, Lobe outlined what his elevator pitch for Fallout 5 might look like, if he were hypothetically put in total charge of coming up with an idea for the game - a position we've been busy putting a lot of members of the Fallout community in recently, just as a bit of fun.

"The world of Fallout is huge, but it's starting to feel... limited," the artist and developer began, "The Brotherhood of Steel [with its trademark] Power Armour, Vault-Tec and the Pip-Boy - these are the icons of the Fallout universe. The problem is, we see them all again and again with every installment. Fallout 5 needs something new to help it stand out.

"Fallout is a game haunted by the specter of nuclear war... but what if that specter returned, this time in the shape of an unkillable monster? Enter the Maypole, the 800-foot Glowing One. It is god-like in size; you can see it from way across the map. It is mindless and immortal - the embodiment of nuclear war - ever-wandering, shedding atomic-bomb levels of radiation and attracting armies of feral ghouls that spread death and destruction in its wake. In time, the Maypole will destroy everything in Fallout 5, unless someone manages to bring it down..."

"As a resident of Brooklyn, I'd love to see a Fallout set in New York City," he adds. "The sheer number of recognizable sites, the variable burroughs, the towering skyscrapers and the multitude of subway stations could provide the player with endless play-spaces to explore, and the Maypole would look right at home lumbering slowly down Broadway."

Why does this idea of the Maypole, which Lobe discusses in one section of the video above, intrigue him so much? Well, a lot of it comes down to one big question: "How would a Godzilla-like entity change the dynamics of the world?"

"Fallout has shown us time-and-again how people fracture under pressure, but I'd love to see a game where the player was able to stitch the factions of the world together to defeat a much larger threat," he said. "Even the demise of the Maypole would provide opportunity for new stories... because what if its radiation-shedding body became a resource of some kind?

"There's something almost biblical about the prospect of nuclear apocalypse -- I would love to experience a Fallout that makes me feel those biblical levels of fear and awe."

Interestingly, from a gameplay perspective, Lobe said he'd personally prefer a bit of revisit to the series' retro roots, inspired by the success some other games have had with it recently: "XCOM and Baldur's Gate [3] proved that top-down, turn-based combat still rocks, and a return to that form would invite an extra level of tactical thought and planning.

"Using cover and environmental hazards - and including your companions - in this turn-based VATS decision-making would trade the all-out chaos of current Fallout combat for a slower, more nail-bitey experience. I also think it's high-time for Fallout to invest in companion builds and inventories, as this would add further dimension to the experience, and would only increase your attachment to these companions," he concluded.

As with any personal pitch for a Fallout game, odds are there are aspects of Lobe's that won't mesh with what any of us other Fallout fans might do if put in the same hypothetical position, or where Bethesda might actually want to take the series. Though, you certainly can't deny the idea of taking on a Godzilla-sized ghoul is an interesting one to think about.