Diablo 4: Blizzard will finally tell us what it learned from the PTR, and reveal Season 4 this week

It’s been a while since we’ve had some fresh Diablo 4 news to get excited about. Blizzard has us covered, however, with the next developer update lined up for this week.

This is the one where the Season 4 beans will be spilled, but it’s also the one where we get to parse how the game will change based on the very successful PTR held recently, a test that effectively acted as a preview of the majority of mechanical and systemic changes coming to the game.

The big day is this Thursday, May 2. At 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm BST, Blizzard will be hosting a new episode of the developer update livestream. As promised, this will offer a recap about the lessons the studio’s learned from the PTR.

That list includes big-picture features like the new crafting system and itemisation overhauls, as well as class balance and other updates. The stream will also bring us a first look at Season 4 - where everyone will get to enjoy the new changes/content.

As ever, the show will be hosted by community boss Adam Fletcher, and he’ll be joined by associate game director Joseph Piepiora, lead live class designer Adam Jackson, lead live game designer Colin Finer, and lead seasons designer Deric Nunez.

You can watch it all unfold on Diablo 4’s official YouTube and Twitch channels, just like every other developer update and Campfire Chat.

Season 4 is set to begin on May 14, having been pushed back an entire month to make room for the PTR. In that sense, there’s time for maybe one more livestream. Nevertheless, this week’s stream should be a meaty one.

As always, expect coverage of all the big Diablo 4 news right here on VG247.