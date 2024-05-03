Yup, Diablo 4's Season 4 is as light on content as it sounds, but the Season Journey has one neat new addition

Blizzard has spoken, and all mystery that might have existed around the next Diablo 4 season has been dispelled. During a developer livestream, Blizzard confirmed the extent of what you can expect in Season 4: Loot Reborn.

In case that name wasn’t a good enough indication, the item and crafting overhauls a lot of players tested in the recent PTR are, indeed, all there is to it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Not to make light of any of the - significant - changes coming, but If you jump into new Diablo 4 seasons expecting some fresh content, Season 4 is probably going to be disappointing. There are no new seasonal mechanics to play, or narrative to be immersed in - though there is a quest involving mercenary company the Iron Wolves.

This is a little unusual for the game, especially considering all the major mechanical and systemic changes in Loot Reborn will also be available on the Eternal Realm. In other words, you’d only be creating a seasonal character to grind the battle pass and play the Iron Wolves quest.

That said, the Season Journey is getting a neat little feature. Blizzard is adding a curated list of Legendaries for each class, which all combine to fit a specific build. You’ll earn them for your class as you play, and the builds they target will change with every season.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Much of the stream was dedicated to discussing PTR feedback, and a number of changes have been made since then, too, which should please anyone who took part in the test. The blog post for patch 1.4.0 - the one that kick-starts the season - helpfully highlights those changes in red. Some of the examples include a reduction to the number of Dust Devils the Aspect of Fierce Winds spawned, which should clear up the Barbarian-created visual noise we’ve seen in the PTR.

Other changes include a massive increase to bonus XP in World Tiers 2/3/4, the ability to change your hairstyle, a big boost to World Boss health in World Tiers 3&4, large increases to Gold caps and the maximum number of Murmuring Obols you can have. A number of visual enhancements have been made, too, which encompasses tweaks to overall game visibility (a new far zoom level and more highlight options, to name a few).

The full list is extensive, so give it a read and control+F your way through it, if you’re looking to see whether anything specific to your class has changed. Patch 1.4.0 arrives Tuesday, May 14 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK to herald Season 4: Loot Reborn.