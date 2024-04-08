The Diablo 4 PTR has been datamined and it looks like Diablo 2's famed Iron Wolves may return in Season 4

Things seem to be getting better in the world of Diablo 4 at the moment. That is mainly because of the Season 4 Public Test Realm (PTR), whose many changes to gameplay, loot, endgame and crafting have people very excited about Season 4.

But the next season won’t start until halfway through May, so we’re stuck with the lacklustre Season of the Construct until then. That said, there’s more to the PTR than simply offering players the chance to test future changes and offer feedback. We’re talking, of course, about datamining.

Considering how many of the changes being tested in the PTR are intended to arrive in Season 4, dataminers have found a host of exciting details about the possible theme of Season 4, as well as the reputation and battle pass rewards that may be associated with it.

The main theme, according to WoW Head, appears centre around the Iron Wolves, the mercenary company that first made an appearance late into Diablo 2's campaign. The Iron Wolves are loyal protectors from Kehjistan, whose code of honour makes them quite distinct from other mercenary groups in the world of Diablo.

The Iron Wolves did make a return in Diablo 3 - along with their leader, Asheara, but there’s been surprisingly little information about them in Diablo 4. Their return will likely tie into the main story of Season 4, with the seasonal activity seemingly designed around earning Iron Wolves reputation.

From vampires to constructs to? | Image credit: Blizzard

Outside of the many reputation rewards dataminers uncovered, other revelations also point to the same theme. The main seasonal story NPC will apparently be called Soudeh, and it’s they who will lead the new seasonal quest, and handle reward distribution - just like Season 3’s Ayuzhan, and Season 2’s Erys.

Other indicators include the Iron Wolves emblem, which also has a map icon adorned with the leaf - strongly indicating that seasonal connection. Seasonal quests and activities in Diablo 4 seasons have always had that leaf icon to differentiate them from standard game content.

In fact, some players who took part in the PTR even spotted the ‘Wolf's Honor’ combat text, which very likely feeds back into the reputation climb of Season 4. Iron Wolves character can even be found in Helltides, fighting alongside the player.

Dataminers have also uncovered the Season 4 battle pass splash screen, alongside a number of rewards that players will find on the battle pass tracks. It’s obviously not clear which are free or premium, but the list includes various pieces of armour, weapons, mount trophies and so on.

Much of that will be revealed later this month, or early next month, as we get closer to the May 14 launch of Season 4. Until then, Blizzard will likely host a livestream or two to discuss PTR feedback.