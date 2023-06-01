Diablo 4 beginners guide: builds, maps, and tips for new players
Everything you need to know about Diablo 4 on its release date.
Diablo 4 is out right now, which meas you're likely jumping into the game for your first proper run through the new entry in Blizzard's legendary ARPG series. While a lot of aspects are similar to past games, there's a lot new here to figure out too.
As such, we've created this Diablo 4 beginners guide that links out to all our relevant guides on the game, so you can quickly jump to relavent guides when you need them! This includes tips, builds for each class, locations of resources and other useful info.
Below, we've listed out all our guides that you'll want to check out as you start playing Diablo 4 for the first time. You can jump through the quick menu below to get straight to specific sections you need!.
As we write more guides, this hub will be updated accordingly, so be sure to pop back if you can't find exactly what you're looking for!
Diablo 4 classes - tier list and builds
If you're looking for which class to start playing, or how to build your character once you've picked your class, we've got a selection of guides that'll make that process easier.
- Diablo 4 class tier list - best classes for tanking and DPS for solo and hardcore players
- Diablo 4 Barbarian build
- Diablo 4 Necromancer build
- Diablo 4 Rogue build
- Diablo 4 Sorcerer build
- Diablo 4 Druid build
Diablo 4 entry level guides
There are a few general purpose guides that'll be useful to most players starting out in Diablo 4. We've listed them out below for when you need them!
- How to get a horse in Diablo 4
- Diablo 4 gameplay tips for begineers and veterans
- Diablo 4 - Change these settings before you start playing
- All Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
Diablo 4 resource locations
If you're looking to upgrade your gear, or maybe do some alchemy and improve your healing flask, you'll want to know the location of key resources around Sanctuary. The guides listed below should help out with that!
- Diablo 4 iron ore locations and silver ore locations
- Diablo 4 Gallowvine locations and uses
- Diablo 4 Lifesbane locations and uses
- Diablo 4 Reddamine locations and uses