SAY A PRAYER

All Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

If bonus stats and skill points are what you need, here are all the Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo IV.

Artwork showing the demonic Diablo 4 villain Lilith standing in front of an orange glow from the hell fires of the Sanctuary.
Blizzard
Guide by Connor Makar Staff Writer
In Diablo 4 the open world hides numerous treasures and secrets, but none are more important than Altars of Lilith. These hidden statues dotted aroun the map provide permanent account-wide buffs. As such, even if you're not super keen on exploring Sanctuary, you should make an exception.

To help you out, we've created this guide on all Altar of Lilith locations. This includes screenshots and brief directions on how to find each altar, so you can quickly track them down as fast as possible. We've also broken them down by region and zone, so you can easily track down the few you may be missing.

Watch on YouTube
Diablo 4 Debate: Does it NEED to be an open world MMO?

Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith

There are over one hundred Altars of Lilith spread across Diablo 4, with each providing an important boost in character stats, Murmering Obol capacity, and even skill points! The possible rewards you can get are:

  • Strength +2
  • Dexterity +2
  • Willpower + 2
  • Intelligence + 2
  • Skill Points
  • Increased Obol capacity

Once you've collected a Shrine of Lilith, it'll be permanently unlocked on your map. You can see it clearly marked with a distinct Altar symbol, which should help you track which Altars you have collected. With all the shrine locations in this guide, you should be able to track them down quickly. We do recommend you wait until you get your horse though, as that'll speed up the process considerably.

Diablo 4 all Altar of Lilith locations

We've broken down each Altar of Lilith location below into their respective region and zone. Refer to the quick menu table below to jump to the area you need to complete.

Fractured Peaks Altars of Lilith

Desolate Highlands

1. Next to the wall at the end of a small path south of Kyovashad.

Desolate Highlands altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Next to some trees and a the cliff edge, right of the climbable wall.

Desolate Highlands altar 2 Diablo 4

3. On the main path between the starting town and Kyovashad.

Desolate Highlands altar 3 Diablo 4

4. Hidden between some trees, left of the waypoint.

Desolate Highlands altar 4 Diablo 4

Dobrev Taiga

1. In a small side room right of the path, near a window on the rocks.

Dobrev Taiga altar 1 Diablo 4

2. At the bottom of a small path south, to the right by the rock wall.

Dobrev Taiga altar 2 Diablo 4

3. At the end of the high path, all the way to the left by some trees.

Dobrev Taiga altar 3 Diablo 4

Frigid Expanse

1. At the edge of a cliff, behind a wooden box.

Frigid Expanse altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Behind some boxes, left of the path and south from a path you can jump across.

Frigid Expanse altar 2 Diablo 4

3. At the end of a small path south leading into a large central mountain in the zone.

Frigid Expanse altar 3 Diablo 4

4. Behind a small rock on an upper platform, right of some trees.

Frigid Expanse altar 4 Diablo 4

5. South of a tent at the end of a small path at the bottom right of the zone.

Frigid Expanse altar 5 Diablo 4

Gale Valley

1. Left of the leapable path, up by many trees and a large rock along the north side of the small road headed West.

Gale Valley altar 1 Diablo 4

2. In between two paths headed north, next to several ruined hay bales and a ruined house.

Gale Valley altar 2 Diablo 4

3. By a tent at the southern border of the zone, right of a wall you can climb up.

Gale Valley altar 3 Diablo 4

Kor Dragan

1. All the way right of the wall south of the stronghold. Climb up from the centre of the zone, then follow the wall West to find the altar beyond some stairs.

Kor Dragan altar 1 Diablo 4

Malnok

1. After you've cleared the stornghold, you can find this altar inside a house far south of the zone.

Malnok altar 1 Diablo 4

Nostrava

1. Insie a building at the centre of the zone, head inside then run to the north facing wall. After destroying some objects blocking the path, you'll be able to crawl through into a small room with the altar inside.

Nostrava altar 1 Diablo 4

Sarkova Pass

1. Next to some trees left of the path headed north along the West border.

Sarkova Pass altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Along the rock wall north of the zone.

Sarkova Pass altar 2 Diablo 4

3. In a small side space left of a proad heading south, below the waypoint.

Sarkova Pass altar 3 Diablo 4

4. At the bottom of a small path on the East side of the zone.

Sarkova Pass altar 4 Diablo 4

Seat of the Heavens

1. By a rock wall at the north side of the zone.

Seat of the Heavens altar 1 Diablo 4

2. In the corner between some barrels and an ice wall.

Seat of the Heavens altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Embedded into a ice wall, on the north side of a large chunk of ice in the terrian.

Seat of the Heavens altar 3 Diablo 4

The Pallid Glade

1. Next to some trees and a wooden fence in the far south of the zone.

The Pallid Glade altar 1 Diablo 4

2. At the most Eastern point of the zone, along a south wall by some trees and a pack of enemies.

The Pallid Glade altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Inside an abandonned house at the north end of the zone.

The Pallid Glade altar 3 Diablo 4

Scosglen Altars of Lilith

Deep Forest

1. At the end of a small path on the north side, by a stone wall and a tree.

Deep forest altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Between two tents, beneath some giant trees.

Deep forest altar 2 Diablo 4

3. On the south border of the zone, drop down to a lower path and run to the end of the cave. You'll fidn the altar there.

Deep forest altar 3 Diablo 4

Highland Wilds

1. At the end of a small path on the far West of the zone, overlooking a river.

Highland Wilds altar 1 Diablo 4

2. To the left of the path from the right of the waypoint, in a small side space by multiple trees.

Highland Wilds altar 2 Diablo 4

3. North of a climbable wall, by a large tree.

Highland Wilds altar 3 Diablo 4

4. Beneath a gigantic dead tree.

Highland Wilds altar 4 Diablo 4

5. On the far right of the zone, left of a small stream behind several tree lines at the border of the zone.

Highland Wilds altar 5 Diablo 4

6. Between two dead trees, East of the path heading north out of the zone.

Highland Wilds altar 6 Diablo 4

Hope's Light

1. Once you've finished the stronghold, head East and climb across the ship to reach a small island where the altar is.

Hope's Light altar 1 Diablo 4

Mordaine Lodge

1. Beneath a fallen log on the West side of the stronghold.

Moordaine Lodge altar 1 Diablo 4

Northshore

1. By a small stream, on the south border of a chunk of terrain.

Northshore altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Inside a shed by a derelict house.

Northshore altar 2 Diablo 4

3. On the East border of the zone, on the beach hidden by a large rock.

Northshore altar 3 Diablo 4

4. On the north beach, at the end of a tiny rock path.

Northshore altar 4 Diablo 4

Strand

1. At the end of the path on top of a giant hill East of the zone, by a big tree.

Strand altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Inside a destroyed church north of the waypoint.

Strand altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Inside a derelict house, the inside is filled with blood.

Strand altar 3 Diablo 4

The Downs

1. Left of a healing well at the south of the zone.

The Downs altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Hidden beneath some trees along the south border of the zone.

The Downs altar 2 Diablo 4

3. By a pile of breaks at the end of a small path North East of the zone.

The Downs altar 3 Diablo 4

The Emerald Chase

1. Hidden in a small gap between trees within a large block of terrain.

The Emerald Chase altar 1 Diablo 4

2. At the south of a rocky path in the centre of The Emerald Chase.

The Emerald Chase altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Hidden in a small hole between the trees at the far Sorth East border of the zone.

The Emerald Chase altar 3 Diablo 4

The Shrouded Moors

1. Inside a destroyed stone building along the south border.

The Shrouded Moors altar 1 Diablo 4

2. At the end of a bloody path along the bottom of the blood swamp.

The Shrouded Moors altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Beneath a large dead tree on the path West of the waypoint.

The Shrouded Moors altar 3 Diablo 4

Tur Durla

1. Jump across a gap into a small stone room with stacks on wood and bricks. The altar can be found inside.

Tur Dulra altar 1 Diablo 4

Wailing Hills

1. Up in a small gap between the trees on the path at the South end of the zone.

Wailing Hills altar 1 Diablo 4

2. The altar can be found alongside the tree line on the East side of the zone.

Wailing Hills altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Found by a lit brazier and stone pillars.

Wailing Hills altar 3 Diablo 4

Westering Lowlands

1. Hidden by trees and bushes at the south side of the large chunk of terrain found near the centre of the zone.

Westering Lowlands altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Found alongside a giant spine, trees, and tents.

Westering Lowlands altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Along the south border of the zone, stuck among some small trees and a tree stump.

Westering Lowlands altar 3 Diablo 4

Dry Steppes Altars of Lilith

Chambatar Ridge

1. Found behind a wooden cart and below multiple tents.

Chambatar Ridge altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Found in front of a lava flow, behind several burning stakes.

Chambatar Ridge altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Found on the north side of the path, behind some wooden scafolding.

Chambatar Ridge altar 3 Diablo 4

Dindai Flats

1. Found overlooking a cliff on the far East edge of the zone.

Dindai Flats altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Found on top of a large rocky platform at the south end of the central pool.

Dindai Flats altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Found underneath the bridge, on the Eastern side.

Dindai Flats altar 3 Diablo 4

Fields of Hatred

1. Inside a cave, on a higher path overlooking the torches below.

Fields of Hatred altar 1 Diablo 4

Jakha Basin

1. At the end of a short, curved path on the South East border of the zone.

Jakha Basin altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Hidden behind a bush next to several spikey wooden structures.

Jakha Basin altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Inside a wooden shed on the North border of the zone

Jakha Basin altar 3 Diablo 4

Khargai Crags

1. Jump over to a small platform on South side of the zone, then leap again to a small path. From there, walk to the end of the path, and you'll reach the altar.

Khargai Crags altar 1 Diablo 4

2. At the end of a path leading towards the nearby stronghold.

Khargai Crags altar 2 Diablo 4

3. At the end of a small path heading along the North West border of the zone.

Khargai Crags altar 3 Diablo 4

4. Below the circular path in the cave system at the top of the zone.

Khargai Crags altar 4 Diablo 4

Kotama Grasslands

1. Near the top of the zone, take a right at a small split path for the altar.

Kotama Grasslands altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Hidden by some pots next to a thin rocky wall near the South border.

Kotama Grasslands altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Behind some cages in a cave.

Kotama Grasslands altar 3 Diablo 4

4. Through the wooden cave entrance, you'll find a hidden room with an altar inside!

Kotama Grasslands altar 4 Diablo 4

Qara Yisu

1. Once you finish the stronghold, head to the south side below a looping path and you'll find an altar in the rocks by some wooden scafolding.

Qara Yisu altar 1 Diablo 4

Temple of Rot

1. Along the North East border of the stronghold. You don't need to finish the stronghold to get this one.

Temple of Rot altar 1 Diablo 4

The Accursed Wastes

1. At the end of a small break in the road, between two large rocks.

The Accursed Wastes altar 1 Diablo 4

2. On the edge of a cliff behind a burning pyre.

The Accursed Wastes altar 2 Diablo 4

The Onyx Watchtower

1. Climb into a small room on the South East side of the stronghold, and you'll find an altar. You don't need to complete the stronghold.

The Onyx Watchtower altar 1 Diablo 4

The Scarred Coast

1. In a cave at the north side of the beach.

The Scarred Coast altar 1 Diablo 4

2. On top of a rocky platform, by a broken wooden cart and some pots.

The Scarred Coast altar 2 Diablo 4

3. On the north side of the black-sand beach.

The Scarred Coast altar 3 Diablo 4

4. Next to a cliff wall, on the South border of the zone.

The Scarred Coast altar 4 Diablo 4

Tusmaa Rift

1. By some rocks and a small dried out tree

Tusmaa Rift altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Crawl through into a side room near the end of the zone, and you'll find an altar.

Tusmaa Rift altar 3 Diablo 4

Untamed Scarps

1. Inside a destroyed stone house, by some sacks.

Untamed Scarps altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Jump across to a small platform and you'll find an altar by a dried out tree.

Untamed Scarps altar 2 Diablo 4

3. By some bushes and a small tree, next to the wall.

Untamed Scarps altar 3 Diablo 4

4. Found among loads of bushes and a big tree!

Untamed Scarps altar 3 Diablo 4

Hawezar Altars of Lilith

Blightmarsh

1. Located within a small gap in the trees inside a block of terrain.

Blightmarsh altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Located by a big tree, left of a hut.

Blightmarsh altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Found inside a destroyed house.

Blightmarsh altar 3 Diablo 4

4. Hidden inside a small path within the terrain, surrounded by trees.

Blightmarsh altar 4 Diablo 4

Crusader's Monument

1. Located right at the top of northern platform, on top of some stairs.

Crusader's Monument altar 1 Diablo 4

Dismal Foothills

1. Located left of a leapable gap.

Dismall Foothills altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Located at the north end of the major path in the top half of the zone, to the right beneath the tree line.

Dismall Foothills altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Located at the top border of the marsh area, beneath a gigantic tree.

Dismall Foothills altar 3 Diablo 4

4. Found surrounded by small sharp rocks.

Dismall Foothills altar 4 Diablo 4

Eriman's Pyre

1. During the stronghold event, disable the North West burning wall. You can find the altar at the end of this path.

Eriman's Pyre altar 1 Diablo 4

Fethis Wetlands

1. Found on the South West corner of the zone, by a small tree.

Fethis Wetlands altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Located along the right wall of a chunk of terrain, behind several dead trees.

Fethis Wetlands altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Located left of a small wooden bridge, between some dead trees.

Fethis Wetlands altar 3 Diablo 4

4. Hidden inside several bushes at the bottom of a small pond.

Fethis Wetlands altar 4 Diablo 4

Forsaken Coast

1. In front of two large trees.

Forsaken Coast altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Hidden between two trees, on the south side of a block of terrain. Slightly north from a tiny block of terrain.

Forsaken Coast altar 2 Diablo 4

3. On the bottom border of the zone. When you reach a life well, run West around the terrain and you'll find it.

Forsaken Coast altar 3 Diablo 4

Rotspill Delta

1. Below a wooden crusifix, on the coast.

Rotspill Delta altar 1 Diablo 4

2. By a broken ship, south of the hook wreckages.

Rotspill Delta altar 2 Diablo 4

3. On top of some over-water roots, between shrubs in a chunk of terrain.

Rotspill Delta altar 3 Diablo 4

Ruins of Rakhat Keep

1. Walk through a destroyed hole in the wall North West of the zone. There you'll find the altar.

Ruins of Rahkat Keep altar 1 Diablo 4

The Writhing Mire

1. Hidden under a large tree, behind a blue torch.

Writhing Mire altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Hidden between giant dead trees, right of a b lue flame torch.

Writhing Mire altar 2 Diablo 4

3. By a stone arch, hidden in a terrain block shaped like an upside down v.

Writhing Mire altar 3 Diablo 4

4. Hidden behind a gigantic dead tree, at the bttom side of an L shaped piece of terrain.

Writhing Mire altar 4 Diablo 4

Toxic Fens

1. Hidden next to a bunch of small dead trees, at the end of a small gap in the terrain.

Toxic Fens altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Hidden under a large tree, right of some stone ruins.

Toxic Fens altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Located by a patch of small dead trees, north of a small stream.

Toxic Fens altar 3 Diablo 4

4. Located aong the south coast, in the middle of four rocks.

Toxic Fens altar 4 Diablo 4

Umir Plateau

1. In front of a small waterfall.

Umir Plateau altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Tucked away in a small side path on the South West border of the zone.

Umir Plateau altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Located by a tree on the East border.

Umir Plateau altar 3 Diablo 4

4. To the right of a stone memorial site with a kneeling knight statue.

Umir Plateau altar 4 Diablo 4

Vyeresz

1. Past the locked green door, take the right path towards the East and you'll find the altar inside a hut.

Yveresz altar 1 Diablo 4

Kehjistan Altars of Lilith

Alcarnus

1. Found under some scafolding by a building, right of the curver path to the stronghold boss.

Alcanus altar 1 Diablo 4

Altar of Ruin

1. Found to the left of a giant fire pit, south of the lfiewell.

Altar of Ruin altar 1 Diablo 4

Amber Sands

1. Found between palm trees on the West coast, near the top of the zone.

Amber Sands altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Found in the corner south of the lifewell.

Amber Sands altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Found inside a block of terrain left of the giant hole.

Amber Sands altar 3 Diablo 4

4. Surrouned by candles inside a building along the north border. of the zone.

Amber Sands altar 4 Diablo 4

5. This altar of Lilith can be found next to a large rock in the East side of the zone.

Amber Sands altar 5 Diablo 4

6. Found in the South East corner behind some scafolding.

Amber Sands altar 6 Diablo 4

Caldeum

1. Located next to the borken bridge.

Caldeum altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Found beneath some wooden boards in the ground, under a wooden crane.

Caldeum altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Found on a pile of rubble by the buildings in Caldeaum.

Caldeum altar 3 Diablo 4

Fields of Hatred

1. Located behind some palm trees on the zone border.

Fields of Hatred altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Cross over a small wooden platform to reach this altar by a palm tree.

Fields of Hatred altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Beneath some palm trees at the end of a small path on the South border.

Fields of Hatred altar 3 Diablo 4

Omath's Redoubt

1. Found on a shrine in a side room you can only access once the stronghold is cleared.

Omath's Redoubt altar 1 Diablo 4

Ragged Coastline

1. Jump over into a small cave, then walk along the top wall to find the altar.

Ragged Coastline altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Jump across to the rocky platform on the West coast, beneath the bridge. Ther, agaisnt the wall by some plants, is the altar.

Ragged Coastline altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Found below a stone statue, by some palm trees and a lot of grass.

Ragged Coastline altar 3 Diablo 4

4. Found on a small path up towards the water, by a bunch of coral.

Ragged Coastline altar 4 Diablo 4

5. Found at the end of a rocky path leading up into the zone above.

Ragged Coastline altar 5 Diablo 4

Scouring Sands

1. Buried in the sand to the West of the sandstorm areas along the north border.

Scouring Sands altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Found at the end of a cave on the East border.

Scouring Sands altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Found in a destroyed stone ruin.

Scouring Sands altar 3 Diablo 4

4. Found at the top of a stone ruin, by somemassive pillars.

Scouring Sands altar 4 Diablo 4

5. Found overlooking a cliff along the West broder.

Scouring Sands altar 5 Diablo 4

6. Drop down towards the dungeon entrance, and you'll find an altar to the left.

Scouring Sands altar 6 Diablo 4

Southern Expanse

1. Beneath a palm tree by the water.

Southern Expanse altar 1 Diablo 4

2. Hidden between palm trees in a small gap i nthe terrain.

Southern Expanse altar 2 Diablo 4

3. Beneath palm trees on a cliff overlooking the paths below.

Southern Expanse altar 3 Diablo 4

4. By a tent and a small camp.

Southern Expanse altar 4 Diablo 4

5. At the end of a small path, by destroyed palm trees.

Southern Expanse altar 5 Diablo 4

If you're looking to read more about Diablo 4, check out our Diablo 4 review here! You can also check out our guides on how to get a horse in Diablo 4!

