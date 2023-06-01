All Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4 the open world hides numerous treasures and secrets, but none are more important than Altars of Lilith. These hidden statues dotted aroun the map provide permanent account-wide buffs. As such, even if you're not super keen on exploring Sanctuary, you should make an exception.

To help you out, we've created this guide on all Altar of Lilith locations. This includes screenshots and brief directions on how to find each altar, so you can quickly track them down as fast as possible. We've also broken them down by region and zone, so you can easily track down the few you may be missing.

Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith

There are over one hundred Altars of Lilith spread across Diablo 4, with each providing an important boost in character stats, Murmering Obol capacity, and even skill points! The possible rewards you can get are:

Strength +2

Dexterity +2

Willpower + 2

Intelligence + 2

Skill Points

Increased Obol capacity

Once you've collected a Shrine of Lilith, it'll be permanently unlocked on your map. You can see it clearly marked with a distinct Altar symbol, which should help you track which Altars you have collected. With all the shrine locations in this guide, you should be able to track them down quickly. We do recommend you wait until you get your horse though, as that'll speed up the process considerably.

Diablo 4 all Altar of Lilith locations

We've broken down each Altar of Lilith location below into their respective region and zone. Refer to the quick menu table below to jump to the area you need to complete.

Fractured Peaks Altars of Lilith

Desolate Highlands

1. Next to the wall at the end of a small path south of Kyovashad.

2. Next to some trees and a the cliff edge, right of the climbable wall.

3. On the main path between the starting town and Kyovashad.

4. Hidden between some trees, left of the waypoint.

Dobrev Taiga

1. In a small side room right of the path, near a window on the rocks.

2. At the bottom of a small path south, to the right by the rock wall.

3. At the end of the high path, all the way to the left by some trees.

Frigid Expanse

1. At the edge of a cliff, behind a wooden box.

2. Behind some boxes, left of the path and south from a path you can jump across.

3. At the end of a small path south leading into a large central mountain in the zone.

4. Behind a small rock on an upper platform, right of some trees.

5. South of a tent at the end of a small path at the bottom right of the zone.

Gale Valley

1. Left of the leapable path, up by many trees and a large rock along the north side of the small road headed West.

2. In between two paths headed north, next to several ruined hay bales and a ruined house.

3. By a tent at the southern border of the zone, right of a wall you can climb up.

Kor Dragan

1. All the way right of the wall south of the stronghold. Climb up from the centre of the zone, then follow the wall West to find the altar beyond some stairs.

Malnok

1. After you've cleared the stornghold, you can find this altar inside a house far south of the zone.

Nostrava

1. Insie a building at the centre of the zone, head inside then run to the north facing wall. After destroying some objects blocking the path, you'll be able to crawl through into a small room with the altar inside.

Sarkova Pass

1. Next to some trees left of the path headed north along the West border.

2. Along the rock wall north of the zone.

3. In a small side space left of a proad heading south, below the waypoint.

4. At the bottom of a small path on the East side of the zone.

Seat of the Heavens

1. By a rock wall at the north side of the zone.

2. In the corner between some barrels and an ice wall.

3. Embedded into a ice wall, on the north side of a large chunk of ice in the terrian.

The Pallid Glade

1. Next to some trees and a wooden fence in the far south of the zone.

2. At the most Eastern point of the zone, along a south wall by some trees and a pack of enemies.

3. Inside an abandonned house at the north end of the zone.

Scosglen Altars of Lilith

Deep Forest

1. At the end of a small path on the north side, by a stone wall and a tree.

2. Between two tents, beneath some giant trees.

3. On the south border of the zone, drop down to a lower path and run to the end of the cave. You'll fidn the altar there.

Highland Wilds

1. At the end of a small path on the far West of the zone, overlooking a river.

2. To the left of the path from the right of the waypoint, in a small side space by multiple trees.

3. North of a climbable wall, by a large tree.

4. Beneath a gigantic dead tree.

5. On the far right of the zone, left of a small stream behind several tree lines at the border of the zone.

6. Between two dead trees, East of the path heading north out of the zone.

Hope's Light

1. Once you've finished the stronghold, head East and climb across the ship to reach a small island where the altar is.

Mordaine Lodge

1. Beneath a fallen log on the West side of the stronghold.

Northshore

1. By a small stream, on the south border of a chunk of terrain.

2. Inside a shed by a derelict house.

3. On the East border of the zone, on the beach hidden by a large rock.

4. On the north beach, at the end of a tiny rock path.

Strand

1. At the end of the path on top of a giant hill East of the zone, by a big tree.

2. Inside a destroyed church north of the waypoint.

3. Inside a derelict house, the inside is filled with blood.

The Downs

1. Left of a healing well at the south of the zone.

2. Hidden beneath some trees along the south border of the zone.

3. By a pile of breaks at the end of a small path North East of the zone.

The Emerald Chase

1. Hidden in a small gap between trees within a large block of terrain.

2. At the south of a rocky path in the centre of The Emerald Chase.

3. Hidden in a small hole between the trees at the far Sorth East border of the zone.

The Shrouded Moors

1. Inside a destroyed stone building along the south border.

2. At the end of a bloody path along the bottom of the blood swamp.

3. Beneath a large dead tree on the path West of the waypoint.

Tur Durla

1. Jump across a gap into a small stone room with stacks on wood and bricks. The altar can be found inside.

Wailing Hills

1. Up in a small gap between the trees on the path at the South end of the zone.

2. The altar can be found alongside the tree line on the East side of the zone.

3. Found by a lit brazier and stone pillars.

Westering Lowlands

1. Hidden by trees and bushes at the south side of the large chunk of terrain found near the centre of the zone.

2. Found alongside a giant spine, trees, and tents.

3. Along the south border of the zone, stuck among some small trees and a tree stump.

Dry Steppes Altars of Lilith

Chambatar Ridge

1. Found behind a wooden cart and below multiple tents.

2. Found in front of a lava flow, behind several burning stakes.

3. Found on the north side of the path, behind some wooden scafolding.

Dindai Flats

1. Found overlooking a cliff on the far East edge of the zone.

2. Found on top of a large rocky platform at the south end of the central pool.

3. Found underneath the bridge, on the Eastern side.

Fields of Hatred

1. Inside a cave, on a higher path overlooking the torches below.

Jakha Basin

1. At the end of a short, curved path on the South East border of the zone.

2. Hidden behind a bush next to several spikey wooden structures.

3. Inside a wooden shed on the North border of the zone

Khargai Crags

1. Jump over to a small platform on South side of the zone, then leap again to a small path. From there, walk to the end of the path, and you'll reach the altar.

2. At the end of a path leading towards the nearby stronghold.

3. At the end of a small path heading along the North West border of the zone.

4. Below the circular path in the cave system at the top of the zone.

Kotama Grasslands

1. Near the top of the zone, take a right at a small split path for the altar.

2. Hidden by some pots next to a thin rocky wall near the South border.

3. Behind some cages in a cave.

4. Through the wooden cave entrance, you'll find a hidden room with an altar inside!

Qara Yisu

1. Once you finish the stronghold, head to the south side below a looping path and you'll find an altar in the rocks by some wooden scafolding.

Temple of Rot

1. Along the North East border of the stronghold. You don't need to finish the stronghold to get this one.

The Accursed Wastes

1. At the end of a small break in the road, between two large rocks.

2. On the edge of a cliff behind a burning pyre.

The Onyx Watchtower

1. Climb into a small room on the South East side of the stronghold, and you'll find an altar. You don't need to complete the stronghold.

The Scarred Coast

1. In a cave at the north side of the beach.

2. On top of a rocky platform, by a broken wooden cart and some pots.

3. On the north side of the black-sand beach.

4. Next to a cliff wall, on the South border of the zone.

Tusmaa Rift

1. By some rocks and a small dried out tree

2. Crawl through into a side room near the end of the zone, and you'll find an altar.

Untamed Scarps

1. Inside a destroyed stone house, by some sacks.

2. Jump across to a small platform and you'll find an altar by a dried out tree.

3. By some bushes and a small tree, next to the wall.

4. Found among loads of bushes and a big tree!

Hawezar Altars of Lilith

Blightmarsh

1. Located within a small gap in the trees inside a block of terrain.

2. Located by a big tree, left of a hut.

3. Found inside a destroyed house.

4. Hidden inside a small path within the terrain, surrounded by trees.

Crusader's Monument

1. Located right at the top of northern platform, on top of some stairs.

Dismal Foothills

1. Located left of a leapable gap.

2. Located at the north end of the major path in the top half of the zone, to the right beneath the tree line.

3. Located at the top border of the marsh area, beneath a gigantic tree.

4. Found surrounded by small sharp rocks.

Eriman's Pyre

1. During the stronghold event, disable the North West burning wall. You can find the altar at the end of this path.

Fethis Wetlands

1. Found on the South West corner of the zone, by a small tree.

2. Located along the right wall of a chunk of terrain, behind several dead trees.

3. Located left of a small wooden bridge, between some dead trees.

4. Hidden inside several bushes at the bottom of a small pond.

Forsaken Coast

1. In front of two large trees.

2. Hidden between two trees, on the south side of a block of terrain. Slightly north from a tiny block of terrain.

3. On the bottom border of the zone. When you reach a life well, run West around the terrain and you'll find it.

Rotspill Delta

1. Below a wooden crusifix, on the coast.

2. By a broken ship, south of the hook wreckages.

3. On top of some over-water roots, between shrubs in a chunk of terrain.

Ruins of Rakhat Keep

1. Walk through a destroyed hole in the wall North West of the zone. There you'll find the altar.

The Writhing Mire

1. Hidden under a large tree, behind a blue torch.

2. Hidden between giant dead trees, right of a b lue flame torch.

3. By a stone arch, hidden in a terrain block shaped like an upside down v.

4. Hidden behind a gigantic dead tree, at the bttom side of an L shaped piece of terrain.

Toxic Fens

1. Hidden next to a bunch of small dead trees, at the end of a small gap in the terrain.

2. Hidden under a large tree, right of some stone ruins.

3. Located by a patch of small dead trees, north of a small stream.

4. Located aong the south coast, in the middle of four rocks.

Umir Plateau

1. In front of a small waterfall.

2. Tucked away in a small side path on the South West border of the zone.

3. Located by a tree on the East border.

4. To the right of a stone memorial site with a kneeling knight statue.

Vyeresz

1. Past the locked green door, take the right path towards the East and you'll find the altar inside a hut.

Kehjistan Altars of Lilith

Alcarnus

1. Found under some scafolding by a building, right of the curver path to the stronghold boss.

Altar of Ruin

1. Found to the left of a giant fire pit, south of the lfiewell.

Amber Sands

1. Found between palm trees on the West coast, near the top of the zone.

2. Found in the corner south of the lifewell.

3. Found inside a block of terrain left of the giant hole.

4. Surrouned by candles inside a building along the north border. of the zone.

5. This altar of Lilith can be found next to a large rock in the East side of the zone.

6. Found in the South East corner behind some scafolding.

Caldeum

1. Located next to the borken bridge.

2. Found beneath some wooden boards in the ground, under a wooden crane.

3. Found on a pile of rubble by the buildings in Caldeaum.

Fields of Hatred

1. Located behind some palm trees on the zone border.

2. Cross over a small wooden platform to reach this altar by a palm tree.

3. Beneath some palm trees at the end of a small path on the South border.

Omath's Redoubt

1. Found on a shrine in a side room you can only access once the stronghold is cleared.

Ragged Coastline

1. Jump over into a small cave, then walk along the top wall to find the altar.

2. Jump across to the rocky platform on the West coast, beneath the bridge. Ther, agaisnt the wall by some plants, is the altar.

3. Found below a stone statue, by some palm trees and a lot of grass.

4. Found on a small path up towards the water, by a bunch of coral.

5. Found at the end of a rocky path leading up into the zone above.

Scouring Sands

1. Buried in the sand to the West of the sandstorm areas along the north border.

2. Found at the end of a cave on the East border.

3. Found in a destroyed stone ruin.

4. Found at the top of a stone ruin, by somemassive pillars.

5. Found overlooking a cliff along the West broder.

6. Drop down towards the dungeon entrance, and you'll find an altar to the left.

Southern Expanse

1. Beneath a palm tree by the water.

2. Hidden between palm trees in a small gap i nthe terrain.

3. Beneath palm trees on a cliff overlooking the paths below.

4. By a tent and a small camp.

5. At the end of a small path, by destroyed palm trees.

If you're looking to read more about Diablo 4, check out our Diablo 4 review here! You can also check out our guides on how to get a horse in Diablo 4!