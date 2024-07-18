Diablo 4's first new class is being revealed today - watch the show here

Today is a really big day for Diablo 4 players everywhere. The first new class coming to the action RPG following its release last year arrives this October with the Vessel of Hatred expansion. It’s called the Spiritrborn and it’s something that’s entirely new to the series.

All of these are good reasons to show off the new class in more detail, which is exactly what Blizzard is doing today in a dedicated reveal.

Today’s Spiritborn livestream will show off gameplay for the first time, which is really what everyone has been waiting for. Diablo 4 doesn't have a shortage of varied classes, but anyone who played it will tell you that it could really use some fresh content, and a new class will be just the thing.

The showcase will also delve a little deeper into the creation of the Spiritborn, which includes design ethos, lore, art, and how the class ties into the jungle environment of Nahantu, which is the new region in Vessel of Hatred.

The show will be livestreamed on the official Diablo channels on Twitch, YouTube, and Twitter. It kicks off at today at 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK. We’ve embedded the Twitch player below.

Vessel of Hatred arrives alongside Season 6 on October 8. As a result, Diablo 4’s next season, Season 5, will run shorter than the game's previous seasons. In case you missed it, here's what Season 5 is going to bring to Diablo 4.