Stop what you're doing - our first look at Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred's new Spiritborn class is coming this week

It’s been a long time coming, but we’re finally going to get our first look at Diablo 4’s Spiritborn, the new class in the action RPG's Vessel of Hatred expansion, due this October. Spiritborn is a big deal for Diablo 4; not only is it the game’s first post-launch class, it’s also not based on any of the series’ known classes.

In other words, it’s brand-new for Diablo, which is exciting for a number of reasons, not least of which the fact Diablo 4 has the highest production quality of any game in the series, and certainly compared to the rest of the ARPG genre.

We’ve known for a while now that the Spiritborn will be unveiled in July. Last month, Blizzard dropped the opening cinematic for Vessel of Hatred at the Xbox Showcase, and confirmed an October 8 launch. Well, we’re now over halfway through July, and Blizzard has said when, exactly, we can expect to see the new class in action.

This Thursday, July 18 we’re getting an in-depth look at the Spiritborn in a livestream. The show kicks off at 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK. This special showcase will be hosted by community director Adam Fletcher, featuring a cast of Vessel of Hatred developers.

The list includes game director Brent Gibson, associate narrative designer Eleni Rivera-Colon, art director Nick Chilano, and game designer Bjorn Mikkelson. Blizzard said we can expect a look at gameplay, as well as fresh insight into the Spiritborn’s story and design.

Following the reveal, the team will take a few questions from the community watching live. If you’d like to witness it all happen, you can do so on Diablo’s official channels on YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter.

Look for our recap of the biggest reveals from the stream following its conclusion.