Selling boss summoning items in Diablo 4 now makes more sense, and figuring out Tempered affixes categories is less confusing

Diablo 4 Season 4 continues to chug along without any troubles, but that also means there isn’t always something exciting happening, or any major pitfall to complain about.

But, Blizzard never stopped working on it, even as all eyes have now shifted to Season 5, following the recent PTR test for the upcoming season. The game’s next patch arrives tomorrow, and though it’s small, it does come with a number of welcome changes.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Patch 1.4.4 goes live on July 10. Typically, the second half of a season is the time of balance tweaks and slight alteration to whatever major changes were implemented with the patch that kicked off the season itself.

Season 4: Loot Reborn, however, already received its own version of those ahead of time, so that leaves us with smaller patches that drop here and there. Tomorrow’s patch is one of those. The most meaningful changes target Tempering, and Elixir drop rates, though there’s also an unexpected (but welcome) change to the selling cost of boss summoning items.

Diablo 4’s next season will make boss summoning less of a hassle, but until then, you’ll be happy to know that selling boss summon materials will now grant more Gold. That list includes Blackened Femur, Gurgling Head, and Trembling Hand - all of which now net you 50,000 each, instead of 20,000. Stygian Stones jumped from 70,000 all the way to 150,000.

Tempering Manuals have had their drop rates improved, and Blizzard added new icons to indicate which Tempering category any given Manual falls under, meaning the different Tempered affixes will now come with unique icons.

Finally, Elixir drop rates have been reduced, which isn’t actually all that bad since they’ve been dropping a little too much following the most recent patch. Catch up on the full change log on the official website.