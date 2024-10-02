Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Twitch Drops - Schedule & Rewards

Over the course of four weeks, everyone will be able to earn some cool Diablo 4 Twitch Drops in celebration of the launch of the Vessel of Hatred expansion. The event kicks off with the release of the expansion, allowing everyone who tunes in to watch Diablo 4 on Twitch to nab some cool in-game cosmetics.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Vessel of Hatred Twitch Drops event, how to get involved and more. And, if you're reading this before launch, here's when you can pre-load Vessel of Hatred, and when it's going to unlock in your region.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Twitch Drops event times

The Vessel of Hatred Twitch Drops event starts on Tuesday, October 8. It kicks off at exactly 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK. Technically, the expansion will have been out for a little while by that point, but the timing of the Twitch event should give everyone enough time to get their accounts linked and be ready to watch.

The event is split across four weeks, and each one will offer rewards for certain classes. It all wraps up on November 5.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Twitch Drops schedule

Week One Twitch Drops: Sorcerer and Necromancer

Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment, Twitch.

The first week kicks things off with rewards for the Sorcerer and Necromancer classes. Watching three hours earns you the Ringmaster’s Word Two-Handed Staff for Sorcerer, and Wrangler’s Hook Scythe for Necromancer. Up that to six hours and you’ll get the Guise of the Grand Vizier (Sorceror), and Guise of the Tombkeeper Back Trophy (Necromancer).

Week One begins Tuesday, October 8 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST. It ends Tuesday, October 15 at the same times.

Week Two Twitch Drops: Barbarian

Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment, Twitch.

Barbarians get the second week all to themselves, with the Competitor’s Pride Two-Handed Axe being the three-hour reward, and the Guise of the Gladiator Back Trophy after six hours of watchtime.

Week Two begins Tuesday, October 15 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST. It ends Tuesday, October 22 at the same times.

Week Three Twitch Drops: Rogue

Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment, Twitch.

Rogue’s turn comes in Week Three, when you’ll earn the Executioner’s Reach Two-Handed Bow after watching three hours, and the Guise of the Eaglecaller Back Trophy after six hours.

Week Three begins Tuesday, October 22 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST. It ends Tuesday, October 29 at the same times.

Week Four Twitch Drops: Druid

Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment, Twitch.

The fourth and final week brings Druids some love, with the Battlecaller’s Crook Two-Handed Staff as your three-hour Drop, and the Guise of the Beastlord Back Trophy after six hours.

Week Four begins Tuesday, October 29 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST. It ends Tuesday, November 5 at the same times.

How to earn Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Twitch Drops

For each of the four weeks of the Vessel of Hatred Twitch Drops event, all you need to do is watch livestreams for a combined six hours. At three hours, you get one reward, and you unlock the second at six hours. Just make sure to tune into a channel with Drops enabled.

The only kicker here is that you’ll need to claim each reward individually before making progress to the next one. In other words, once you’ve unlocked that week’s three-hour Drop, you’ll need to first claim it to make progress towards the six-hour one. If you forget to do that, you’re not going to be able to make progress towards the next reward. Claiming rewards can be done in the Drops inventory menu on Twitch.

The good news is that anyone can claim the rewards, even if they don’t own either the base game of Diablo 4 or Vessel of Hatred; the rewards will just be waiting for you if/when you do buy the game.

Alongside the standard watch-to-earn arrangement, Twitch is also offering more elaborate rewards to those willing to spend a little bit of money. If you purchase or gift two Twitch subscriptions, you’ll get a code for the Ghost of the Conquered Mount. Purchase or gift four Twitch subscriptions, and you’ll earn the Glory of the Victor Mount Armor. Unlike normal Drops, those reward codes will be delivered to your Twitch notification inbox, and you can later claim them on Battle.net like you would any other code.

Of course, none of that matters if you don’t have your Twitch account linked to your Battle.net account. So here’s how to do that.

How to link your Twitch and Battle.net account

Most of you reading this likely already have their Battle.net account linked to their Twitch account, but in case you don’t, you should know that it’s best to get this done before the event kicks off. It won’t matter how many hours you spend watching Drops-enabled channels if Twitch doesn't know where to send the rewards.

Linking the two accounts is a straightforward process. Simply log in to your Battle.net account, find the Connect link for Twitch and click it. This will take you to Twitch, where you’ll need to log in using your Twitch credentials and finalise the process.

If you’ve done this before for any other Blizzard game (or Call of Duty on Bnet), you won’t need to do it again. To make sure you're all good, log in to your Battle.net account and consult the Connect page and you’ll see all services linked to that account.