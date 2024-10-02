Watch Blizzard reveal Diablo 4 Season 6 here today, and tell us what's changing from the recent PTR

Did you notice how we’ve yet to hear anything about Diablo 4’s next season? Keeping the upcoming season (and its theme) a mystery does make sense; it’s the one kicking off with Vesel of Hatred.

Being the game’s first proper expansion, Vessel of Hatred has understandably stolen much of that spotlight. With its release being closer than ever, however, Blizzard is finally ready to spill the beans on Season 6.

The new season will undoubtedly be tied to the narrative of Vessel of Hatred, which is already up for pre-load for some people. This explains why the developer may have been hesitant to talk specifics until we’re much closer to launch. It’s very possible we still won’t know everything, as some of the content could spoil events of the expansion’s campaign.

Nevertheless, today, at 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK, we’re getting a big livestream that’ll answer all those questions, and reveal everything that’s changed from the patch 2.0 PTR in the final build of the game. Patch 2.0 is transformative for Diablo 4, bringing major changes to the levelling experience, item power, and much more - all updates that will be free for all players.

Season 6 itself, of course, will be accessible by all players, regardless of whether or not they own Vessel of Hatred. Tonight’s livestream will feature multiple members of the development team, and it's going to be lead, as always, by community head Adam Fletcher.

You’ll be able to watch it live on Diablo’s Twitch, YouTube, and Twitter pages. We’ve embedded the Twitch player below, too.

As ever, we’ll be back later to bring you a breakdown of all the major reveals made during the livestream, along with any other juicy details Blizzard developers mention on the panel.