Best Diablo 4 Spiritborn builds - Best Skills and Skill Trees

Hailing from the wilds of Nahantu, the Spiritborn is the new class introduced to Diablo 4 with the release of the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Wielding the primal power of either the mighty Gorilla, fearsome Jaguar, majestic Eagle or scuttling Centipede, the Spiritborn can fit into a variety of powerful archetypes.

However, at this stage in the life cycle of Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion, 2 of these archetypes seem to stand out from the rest: the explosive DPS potential of the electrifying lightning-damage Eagle and the huge damage-over-time secreted by the poisonous Centipede.

The new activities and story missions in Vessel of Hatred are a lot more difficult than much of the base game, so it’s a good thing the Spiritborn is up to the task!

Here’s a rundown of how to craft the best Spiritborn builds in Diablo 4, as well as all of the best Skills to choose when constructing them!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Diablo 4 Debate: Does it NEED to be an open world MMO?Watch on YouTube

Is the Spiritborn good in Diablo 4?

With the release of the Vessel of Hatred expansion, the Spiritborn is currently considered the best class in Diablo 4, thanks to its huge damage potential and versatility.

This makes the Spiritborn the perfect class to take on both the new story campaign and new activities like slaying Realmwalkers and taking on their Seething Realms.

Diablo 4 | Best Spiritborn Builds and Skills

If you’re planning on swamping the world of Sanctuary with poison, the best Spiritborn build to craft is a Centipede build focused on Touch of Death, or more specifically the upgraded version Poised Touch of Death.

After a puny initial sting, Touch of Death deals a hefty dose of poison damage and makes the target explode into a swarm of insects, damaging other foes around them. What makes this truly great however, is when you apply the Poised Touch of Death upgrade, this replaces your Core Skill and consumes Vigor with no Cooldown.

Now with a good basic skill to start up your Vigor generation - and the easy-to-miss Vigorous Skill from the Skill Tree - you can turn Touch of Death into your main method of dealing damage.

However, there are still a couple more steps you need to take to make this build truly overpowered. First, you need to unlock the Insatiable Aspect from one of the dungeons in the new region of Nahantu. When equipped, this aspect causes the swarms created by Touch of Death to explode as you summon more than 3 at a time, dealing a huge amount of damage.

Image credit: Activision Blizzard/VG247

This is great on its own, but can be sped up even more by grabbing the Centipede Key Passive at the end of the Skill Tree, Noxious Resonance. This causes your poison damage to be applied instantly on critical hits, not just dealing more damage more quickly, but removing the need to wait 9 seconds for your Touch of Death swarms to be created.

Or if you’re interested in a more immediate build with less set up, the lightning-damage Eagle build is based almost completely around the Quill Volley Skill, which is found on just the second node on the Skill Tree.

This is the Spiritborn’s resource consuming Skill, similar to Upheaval for Barbarians or Bone Spear for a Necromancer. So basically all you need to do is prioritise Vigor generation and damage on Eagle skills - nice and easy.

But since you need to fill out the rest of your hotbar, there are still some other great Eagle Skills - even if they don’t quite stack up to the unbelievable power of Quill Volley. It’s really easy to miss the extremely good combo of Measured Vortex and Auspicious from the third and fourth Skill Tree nodes respectively.

This combo gives you a passive barrier which can total as much as 20% of your maximum health and both powers Vortex up by 300% and knocks enemies caught by it down for 3 seconds. Not only does this really conveniently focus enemies in one place to be hit by Quill Volley, but it’s amazing crowd-control and gives you vital breathing room to build up some Vigor in a pinch.

Diablo 4 | Spiritborn Skill Tree

For the Spiritborn’s poison Centipede build, you can follow this Skill Tree:

Rock Splitter Enhanced Rock Splitter Sharp Rock Splitter Stinger Enhanced Stinger Rampant Stinger Vigorous Vigorous +1 Vigorous + 2 Balanced Exertion Balanced Exertion +1 Balanced Exertion +2 Scourge Enhanced Scourge Reinforced Scourge Endurance Touch of Death Enhanced Touch of Death Poised Touch of Death Ravenous Ravenous +1 Ravenous +2 Oppressive Oppressive +1 Oppressive +2 The Devourer Harmonious Devourer Exalted Devourer Resolution Sustenance Intricacy Intricacy +1 Intricacy +2 Noxious Resonance Soar Enhanced Soar Measured Soar Refund Rampant Stinger, Enhanced Stinger and Stinger and get Ravager, Enhanced Ravager and Measured Ravager Touch of Death +1 Touch of Death +2 Touch of Death +3 Touch of Death +4 Rock Splitter +1 Rock Splitter +2 Rock Splitter +3 Rock Splitter +4 The Devourer +1 The Devourer +2 The Devourer +3 The Devourer +4 Mirage Mirage +1 Mirage +2 Endurance +1 Endurance +2 Antivenom Nourishment Nourishment +1 Nourishment +2 Patient Guard

Alternatively, for the lightning-damage Eagle build, you can follow this Skill Tree: