Spiritborn is the acrobatic new Diablo 4 class that calls upon four spirit animal buddies

As promised, Blizzard told us a lot about Diablo 4’s first new class, the Spiritborn, in a dedicated livestream. We got to see a first look at gameplay of the new class, learn more about its origins, how it fits within the larger context, and see some of the new gear coming to the game alongside it.

The Spiritborn, as the name suggests, is a warrior aligned with animals from the Spirit Realm. It wields a glaive, is proficient in hand-to-hand combat, and is capable of calling upon their said Spirit Animals in combat.

The Spiritborn showcase had a bit more flair to it than normal developer streams, taking place on a stage with higher production values than is typical for patch streams. The new class itself is an evolution of multiple classes from Diablo’s history, but it doesn’t quite align with any of them.

Blizzard said the Spiritborn is Diablo 4’s fastest and most aggressive class yet, and the different Spirit Animals associated with it further diversify its fighting styles. As you’re about to see in the gameplay reveal trailer, the combat moves and fighting style changes based on which Spirit you’re aligned with.

Similar to the Druid, while playing the Spiritborn, you get to choose a spirit to align yourself with, and each confers its own bonuses. You’ll later be able to have two, one for its primary bonus and the other as a secondary.

The four Spirits are the Jaguar, Eagle, Gorilla, and Centipede. On top of their unique abilities and how they affect the class’ combat moves, they each come with some inventive visuals that you get to see when you play as the Spiritborn.

The Spiritborn is only available to owners of the Vessel of Hatred expansion, which arrives October 8. You’ll be able to pick it as a starting class like you would with any of the existing ones, and its unique class quest will trigger at level 15.

For more on the Spiritborn, catch up on the livestream at the link at the top of the page, or head to the official blog post.