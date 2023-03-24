All Diablo 4 dungeon locations and their aspects
Tracking down all the Diablo 4 dungeons may seem like a slog, but if you're after an easy way to level up and some powerful Aspects for your build, it's certainly worth the effort.
Dungeons may not seem like the most engaging part of Diablo 4, but completing them is your ticket to nabbing some high-powered Legendary Aspects for your classes, some of which you can't obtain anywhere else.
While you're exploring, make sure to keep an eye out for events and a chance to snag some Murmuring Obols to exchange for rare equipment.
Diablo 4 dungeon locations
Fractured Peaks has 22 dungeons in total, or at least, we’ve found 22. There may be more, and if we run across them, we’ll update with the new locations.
All Fractured Peaks dungeons and aspects
These are the dungeons you’ll find during the beta and the aspects you get for completing them.
Dobrev Taiga dungeons
Light’s Watch (north of Krol Forest)
- Aspect of Conflagration (Sorcerer)
- Shaking Aspect (Barbarian)
Frigid Expanse dungeonsBlack Asylum (northeast of Olyam Tundra
- Aspect of Torment (Necromancer)
- Aspect of Unrelenting Fury (Barbarian)
- Mangled Aspect (Druid)
- Aspect of Encircling Blades
Malnok DungeonsRimescar Cavern (northeast Malnok)
- Aspect of Plunging Darkness (Druid)
- Stormclaw's Aspect (Druid)
Seat of the Heavens dungeonsSanguine Chapel (east of Alabaster Peak)
- Energizing Aspect (Rogue)
- Recharging Aspect (Sorcerer)
- Blood-Bathed Aspect (Necromancer)
Sarkova Pass dungeonsKor Dragan Barracks (east of the stronghold)
- Aspect of Anemia (Barbarian)
- Nighthowler's Aspect (Druid)
- Bloodseeker's Aspect (Druid)
Pallid Glade dungeonsCaldera Gate (northwestern corner of the region)
- Eluding Aspect (all classes)
- Flesh-Rending Aspect (Necromancer)
- Aspect of Explosive Verve (Rogue)
Nostrava dungeonsCultist Refuge (must clear Nostrava stronghold first)
- Flamewalker's Aspect (Sorcerer)
Desolate Highlands dungeonsTormented Ruins (north of Nevesk)
- Aspect of the Unsatiated (Druid)
- Aspect of Tempering Blows (Barbarian)
Gale Valley dungeonsDead Man's Dredge (east of Tsepilova Pond)
- Aspect of Piercing Cold (Sorcerer)
