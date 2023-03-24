All Diablo 4 dungeon locations and their aspects

Tracking down all the Diablo 4 dungeons may seem like a slog, but if you're after an easy way to level up and some powerful Aspects for your build, it's certainly worth the effort.

Dungeons may not seem like the most engaging part of Diablo 4, but completing them is your ticket to nabbing some high-powered Legendary Aspects for your classes, some of which you can't obtain anywhere else.

While you're exploring, make sure to keep an eye out for events and a chance to snag some Murmuring Obols to exchange for rare equipment.

Diablo 4 dungeon locations

Fractured Peaks has 22 dungeons in total, or at least, we’ve found 22. There may be more, and if we run across them, we’ll update with the new locations.

All Fractured Peaks dungeons and aspects

These are the dungeons you’ll find during the beta and the aspects you get for completing them.

Dobrev Taiga dungeons

Light’s Watch (north of Krol Forest)

Aspect of Conflagration (Sorcerer)

Shaking Aspect (Barbarian)

Frigid Expanse dungeons

Aspect of Torment (Necromancer)

Aspect of Unrelenting Fury (Barbarian)

Mangled Aspect (Druid)

Aspect of Encircling Blades

Malnok Dungeons

Aspect of Plunging Darkness (Druid)

Stormclaw's Aspect (Druid)

Seat of the Heavens dungeons

Energizing Aspect (Rogue)

Recharging Aspect (Sorcerer)

Blood-Bathed Aspect (Necromancer)

Sarkova Pass dungeons

Aspect of Anemia (Barbarian)

Nighthowler's Aspect (Druid)

Bloodseeker's Aspect (Druid)

Pallid Glade dungeons

Eluding Aspect (all classes)

Flesh-Rending Aspect (Necromancer)

Aspect of Explosive Verve (Rogue)

Nostrava dungeons

Flamewalker's Aspect (Sorcerer)

Desolate Highlands dungeons

Aspect of the Unsatiated (Druid)

Aspect of Tempering Blows (Barbarian)

Gale Valley dungeons

Aspect of Piercing Cold (Sorcerer)

