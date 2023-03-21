Diablo 4 Secret of the Spring | How to solve the riddle

The Diablo 4 Secret of the Spring quest is one of the RPG’s more obtuse riddles, at least early in the game.

It’s not so much that the quest itself is difficult as it is obscure, thanks to how Diablo 4 handles one of its social features – or doesn’t handle, to be more precise.

If you haven’t started the quest and are just looking for a way to nab more high-level gear, you’re in luck. You can start the quest pretty soon after the initial tutorial.

Diablo 4 Secret of the Spring riddle

If you haven’t started the quest yet, head to the Kylslik Plateau, which is west of the Frigid Expanse and just north of Kyovashad’s eastern exit. We’ve marked the exact spot on the map below, along with the two climbable areas that help you reach it.

Near the Forsaken Quarry dungeon is a note that you need to pick up to start the quest. Scrawled on the note is this riddle:

“Beacon of warmth in winter's embrace, patience rewarded by nature's own grace.”

Track the quest in your quest book, and follow the marker to the nearby spring. The key to the riddle solution is “patience,” which is something you might not have known you actually possess (in the game, not in real life).

Patience is an emote, and unless you take on an early side quest in Kyovashad, it’s possible to clear the entire Fractured Peaks zone without ever realizing Diablo 4 has an emote wheel. Press “E” or the corresponding button on your controller to open the wheel, cycle through to the page where the emote actions live, and choose “patience” while you’re standing next to the spring.

A chest full of gear appears, and you get some experience and gold for finishing the quest. The chest’s contents are, as ever in Diablo, random, but there’s a decent chance you’ll end up with some good equipment

Just remember that whatever you complete or wear in the open beta won't carry over to the full game when it launches on June 6, 2023.

