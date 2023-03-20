If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
This Is Hell

Diablo 4 players think the dungeons feel too repetitive

The first beta took part over the weekend.

Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on
Screenshot from Diablo 4 Druid reveal trailer (turning into a bear)

Diablo 4 had its first beta over the weekend, and aside from some server issues, it also seems like players aren't feeling too confident about the procedural maps.

Like the third game, Diablo 4 has procedurally generated dungeons, as part of making the game replayable. In theory, that could work, if the way dungeons are generated produces interesting enough maps so as to not feel repetitive. Unfortunately, some players that got their hands on the beta this past weekend don't seem entirely happy with how things are currently shaping up (thanks, PCGamesN). A thread on Diablo 4's unofficial subreddit has players talking about some of things they don't like, with the original poster sharing a screenshot of how similar the various map layouts look.

Watch on YouTube

As shared in the screenshot of nine different dungeon runs, most of them do have a pretty similar layout, with you always starting from the bottom of the map, and the boss always being in the middle. "Farming is too easy with predictable dungeons and they get boring after just a few runs," wrote the original user behind the thread.

Other players expressed similar sentiments, though others did point that this is still in the beta stage, and isn't necessarily representative of every single dungeon in the game. One user wrote, "it's not as exciting but you know what? If I’m farming a dungeon for a while, I’m going to be bored whether it’s exciting or unique every time or not. This way I at least get to speed through it cause I know what I’m doing mostly."

Diablo 4 still has a few months until it releases on June 6, so any kinks it might have should hopefully be worked out by then. This weekend there were some big server issues, not helped by the fact that a lot of players all tried to play the game as soon as it was ready. If you didn't manage to take part in the closed beta, there's an open beta kicking off this weekend for all to try.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Oisin Kuhnke avatar

Oisin Kuhnke

Contributor

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch