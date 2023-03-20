Diablo 4 players think the dungeons feel too repetitive

Diablo 4 had its first beta over the weekend, and aside from some server issues, it also seems like players aren't feeling too confident about the procedural maps.

Like the third game, Diablo 4 has procedurally generated dungeons, as part of making the game replayable. In theory, that could work, if the way dungeons are generated produces interesting enough maps so as to not feel repetitive. Unfortunately, some players that got their hands on the beta this past weekend don't seem entirely happy with how things are currently shaping up (thanks, PCGamesN). A thread on Diablo 4's unofficial subreddit has players talking about some of things they don't like, with the original poster sharing a screenshot of how similar the various map layouts look.

As shared in the screenshot of nine different dungeon runs, most of them do have a pretty similar layout, with you always starting from the bottom of the map, and the boss always being in the middle. "Farming is too easy with predictable dungeons and they get boring after just a few runs," wrote the original user behind the thread.

Other players expressed similar sentiments, though others did point that this is still in the beta stage, and isn't necessarily representative of every single dungeon in the game. One user wrote, "it's not as exciting but you know what? If I’m farming a dungeon for a while, I’m going to be bored whether it’s exciting or unique every time or not. This way I at least get to speed through it cause I know what I’m doing mostly."

Diablo 4 still has a few months until it releases on June 6, so any kinks it might have should hopefully be worked out by then. This weekend there were some big server issues, not helped by the fact that a lot of players all tried to play the game as soon as it was ready. If you didn't manage to take part in the closed beta, there's an open beta kicking off this weekend for all to try.