Diablo 4 release date, time, how to get early access and preload

The Diablo 4 release date is almost here, with the first new Diablo game in over ten years just days away from launching.

Following the well-received beta tests earlier this year and strong Diablo 4 review scores, excitement for Diablo 4 is sky high.

If you can't wait to get started Blizzard has confirmed the Diablo 4 release times so fans know exactly when they'll be able to begin their latest dungeon crawling campaign.

To help you prepare for the Diablo 4 launch we've got the exact release times below, as well as details on how to get Diablo 4 early access and how to preload Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 release date and time

For fans in the US, Diablo 4 releases at 4PM PDT and 7PM EDT on Monday 5th June 2023. For those in that UK, that's midnight of the 6th.

Here's the exact release times for the Standard Edition of Diablo 4 for different regions:

Monday 5 June

US (West Coast) : 4pm PDT

: 4pm PDT US (East Coast): 7pm EDT

Tuesday 6 June

UK : 12am BST

: 12am BST Europe : 1am CEST

: 1am CEST South Korea : 8am KST

: 8am KST Australia: 9am AEST

Diablo 4 early access

If you pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of Diablo 4, you'll get four days' worth of early access.

You can find out the exact Diablo 4 early access start times below:

Thursday 1 June

US (West Coast) : 4pm PDT

: 4pm PDT US (East Coast): 7pm EDT

Friday 2 June

UK : 12am BST

: 12am BST Europe : 1am CEST

: 1am CEST South Korea : 8am KST

: 8am KST Australia: 9am AEST

Diablo 4 preload

If you want to jump into Diablo 4 as soon as possible you can also preload it ahead of launch.

The Diablo 4 preload is available now. It started on Tuesday 30 May at 4pm PDT and 7pm EDT and Wednesday 31 May at 12am BST and 1am CEST.

You can find out below how to preload Diablo 4 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox:

How to preload Diablo 4 on Windows PCs

Launch the Battle.net client. If Diablo 4 is not already in your Favorites bar, you can add it by clicking the plus (+) icon. Alternatively, you can find the game by accessing the All Games page. You'll see Diablo 4 at the top of the list.

Once you land on the Diablo 4 Game Page, click the dropdown menu under Game Version and select the Diablo 4 option. Click the blue button that says Install. The game will install and once it's available click Play to Launch.

How to preload Diablo 4 on PlayStation and Xbox

Launch the respective console store and search for Diablo 4. Select Download. That's all there is to it.

Diablo 4 Twitch Drops

Diablo 4 players can get free loot thanks to four weeks worth of Twitch Drops which will be available following the game's launch.

Twitch Drops can be earned by watching any channel in the Diablo 4 category with drops enabled.

Certain rewards like Weapon Recolors and Back Slot Items will be available the longer you watch. And if you gift two Twitch subscriptions to an eligible Streamer’s channel, you will earn the Primal Instinct Mount, which is pretty cool.

Looking for more Diablo 4 content? Find out why Diablo 4 players could experience potential server hiccups at launch. And if you want to know what the future holds for Diablo 4 we've got details on the game's post launch plans.