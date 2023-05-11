Diablo 4’s post-launch plans revealed

Diablo 4 is set to launch on June 4, which is just a few weeks away. With the game almost ready to ship, the team behind Diablo 4 over at Blizzard Entertainment has shared some details as to what players can expect of post-launch content.

Diablo 4’s post-launch content plan will commence in July, with the introduction of Seasons. Seasons will be quarterly updates to Diablo 4, introducing “fresh concepts and ideas into the world of Sanctuary.”

Catch a recent trailer for Diablo 4 here.

The developers have said that they intend for Seasons to be moments of celebration for its players; “something to look forward to, and enjoy with your friends.” Seasons will consist of a new questline for players to embark on. As you progress through your Season Journey, you’ll earn various rewards, and Favor, so you’ll be able to level up your Battle Pass further.

There has been no additional details shared just yet as to what these Seasons will specifically contain, but we do know that when the first one arrives in July, you’ll need to have first completed Diablo 4’s campaign.

And of course, each Season will be accompanied by its own Battle Pass, with 27 free tiers and 63 premium tiers. From this, players can earn cosmetics, and smoldering ashes, which can be used on Season Blessings that’ll provide you with some neat bonuses. Items that will net you bonuses, such as smoldering ashes, are only available in the free Battle Pass, before you worry that your ‘pay-to-win’ fears are coming true.

Last, but not least, Diablo 4 will have a shop. Again, before your ‘pay-to-win’ fears rear their neck, only cosmetics can be purchased in the shop with real-life money. Blizzard has also assured its players that these cosmetics are solely aesthetic, intended for players’ self-expression, and will not provide anything that affects the stats or abilities of players.

So, Diablo 4 is shaping up to be the live-service AAA title we expected it to be. Seasons and the Battle Pass with give players a reason to keep coming back, while hopefully not repeating the same mistakes that Diablo Immortal made last year, enraging fans.