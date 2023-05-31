Diablo 4 players could experience potential server hiccups on release day

Blizzard has said servers "might be a little bumpy on the first day" of Diablo 4's release.

This is according to the game's general manager Rod Fergusson, who told GamesRadar that despite being prepared, "never say never" when it comes to server stability.

This is despite the studio's work since the open betas, but because millions of people could be banging on the doors of Sanctuary, folks should be prepared for potential hiccups.

"We've done the work we could do to make launch day as smooth as possible. And we feel good about where we are," said Fergusson.

"We've done the work, and we've done a lot of testing, and so we're prepared. But you know, never say never. It might be a little bumpy on the first day, but our hopes are that, like we did on those weekends, we learn and adapt."

Blizzard held a second open beta, dubbed "Server Slam" May 12-14 for everyone on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 to try to break the servers. This beta helped the firm prepare for the game's future release.

Back in March after the early access beta Fergusson said that thanks to the various issues found during the test, and the troubles with the servers, the issues faced would "pay off" toward the full release.

The game releases on June 6 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out our Diablo 4 review to find out what we thought of it.

