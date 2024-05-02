Watch Blizzard make a case for Diablo 4 Season 4 in today's post-PTR developer stream

Diablo 4 returns to the spotlight once gain today, thanks to a new developer livestream from Blizzard. This one is set to focus on all the lessons learned from the game's recent Public Test Realm (PTR), and basically discuss the larger points of feedback.

This also happens to be the pre-Season 4 stream, so we’re bound to learn more about the upcoming season.

The show kicks off today at 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm BST, and it’s definitely going to be one to watch. The PTR has been fairly well received by most players, thanks in large part to the many, many loot and system changes it brings to the core game.

So much so, in fact, that Blizzard decided to name Season 4 after them. Season 4: Loot Reborn was revealed earlier this week, and though it will indeed include everything PTR players got their hands on weeks ago, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be as fully-featured as past seasons. The new season does bring back the Iron Wolves, but it doesn’t look like there’s going to be a big narrative element/new mechanic like we’ve seen in past seasons.

So, it’ll be interesting to see whether Blizzard can make a case for Season 4, beyond the - admittedly, quite major - systemic and mechanical changes it’s going to introduce to the game. If you want to catch the show live, you can do so on Diablo’s YouTube and Twitch channels, with the latter embedded below.

Community lead Adam Fletcher will be in the hosting chair, as always. Associate game director Joseph Piepiora, lead live class designer Adam Jackson, lead live game designer Colin Finer, and lead seasons designer Deric Nunez will make up the guest list.

Season 4: Loot Reborn arrives Tuesday, May 14. We’ll bring you any major news out of the livestream.