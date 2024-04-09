Surprise, The Fallout TV Show is arriving even earlier than we expected, and looks like it could be in line for a second series

Boo! You know the Fallout TV Show, that thing that was originally gonna drop on April 12, and up until today we all through was dropping on April 11? Well, now it's dropping slightly earlier still, because its release date won't stop scrabbling forwards like a feral ghoul that's survived have its legs blown off.

Yep, you've now got slightly less of a wait to see what Lucy, The Ghoul and their friendly neigbourhood Brotherhood of Steel knight. Also, it looks like plans are already being put in place for a second series of the show, assuming it ends up getting one, so the episodes going live this week might not be the only time we get to spend with the trio.

As announced by the show's official Twitter account, "the end of the world is coming, just a little sooner than expected", with Amazon's Fallout now set to arrive via Prime Video on April 10 at 6PM PT. That's 2AM GMT on April 11 for UK folks and a slightly more reasonable time of 9PM ET on the tenth for those on US east coast time.

In a video alongside the announcement, an unghoulified version of Walton Goggins revealed that yes, this means every episode of the show is now arriving at that time on April 10, adding that the move is "a thank you to all the fans out there". Putting aside the whole 'oh my god, we're getting it early' hype, as some people in the Fallout community have already pointed out, mucking up some of the plans folks might have made around the show's debut literally a day or so beforehand makes this thank you a bit of a mixed blessing.

The Show's Twitter account has posted one of those fake 'get me out of work to watch/play X' notes everyone and their mum does now though, so you could try giving that to your boss and seeing if they find it funny.

Oh, and, as reported by Variety, The California Film Commission has announced that it's offering a cool $25 million in California tax credits for a second series of the show to be filmed in the state. To be clear, this seemingly isn't 100% confirmation that Fallout's getting a series two, as Variety points out that shows which are allocated tax credits like this don't always end up actually getting filmed in the state in question.

So, this looks more like just a sign that things are already being put in place to cover the possible eventuality of the show getting a second season, suggesting that's currently an idea on Amazon's radar, as you'd expect.

If you're itching to learn as much as you can about the show before you jump in, you'll probably be glad to know that it's apparently retained the series' anti-corporate energy, despite being, er, on Amazon Prime.