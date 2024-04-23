Amid Fallout TV show fever, Nexus Mods says it's been dishing out as much data as downloading Skyrim "twice per second" would involve

While Fallout 4's next-gen update hasn't even dropped yet, Amazon's Fallout TV show has already been driving droves of players back to the series. Naturally, a lot these returning wastelanders have been grabbing mods to spice up their experiences - about two Skyrim's per second worth, actually.

Yup, as they fill the void of not having a second season to immediately binge - though one is very much on the way - people have been busy downloading plenty of overhauls, weapons, and even Walton Goggins billboards.

As outlined in a new post by community manager Demorphic, modding site Nexus Mods has basically been struggling to keep up with that demand for the past little bit.

"We are aware that over the last 7-9 days our website performance has been heavily degraded, with file download speeds being particularly slow," they wrote, adding: "A large part of this has been due to the success and subsequent huge volume of traffic related to the Fallout series on Amazon Prime." Another contributing factor has been that bunch of games in the series have been on sale in the aftermath of the series, making them easy to justify picking up.

Using some cool charts and graphs, they went out on outline: "Fallout 4 and Fallout New Vegas have seen big spikes on the site, contributing to peaks of 24 million total file downloads per day, compared to a norm of 10 million daily downloads. Between Friday and Sunday we served over 6.3PB (6,300 TB) of mods to our users. That averages out at a constant 194 Gbits per second. This is equivalent to downloading the entire Skyrim [Special Edition] game twice every second for several days."

So, just a few mods being grabbed, then.

Demorphic went on to add that the site usually has "sufficient capacity to support over double our bandwidth needs at any one time and regularly [invests] in our download infrastructure as demand continues to grow" However, they explained: "what we can't do is provide an infinite/fully scalable solution to meet very large, short-term spikes in site traffic, due to the prohibitive cost that would be entirely unsustainable for us as a business".

Basically, Nexus Mods is just going to have to keep on doing the best it can with what it's got, because it'd be unrealistic to spend a bunch of money on extra servers and other stuff in order to suit a trend that - as Demorphic says - is a good thing for the site and its community, but will likely start to die down at least a little bit pretty soon.

