Good news, here's a Fallout 4 mod that slaps Walton Goggins' beautiful pre-war face from Amazon's Fallout all over The Commonwealth's ads

Odds are if you're a Fallout fan, you've already, for better or worse, blazed through Amazon's Fallout TV show. It's probably left you feeling like hopping back into your Fallout game of choice, and if that's Fallout 4, a new mod is definitely worth grabbing, mainly because it involves Walton Goggins.

Yup, we here at VG247 - even Tom - love the Goggins, and we loved seeing him in Fallout, both in raw (regular Goggins) and chargrilled (ghoul) form. He's so beautiful and funny you almost forget to take in all of the fun little references and easter eggs from the games that're constantly surrounding him.

Anyway, the mod that I'm about to say some things about is called 'Cooper Howard Billboard ( TV show)', it's by modder MrBloodjack, and no, I won't give you a bottle of Nuka Cola if you can guess what it does.

Naturally, it adds Goggins's sexy face and/or body - sorry, Cooper Howard's sexy face and/or body - to a bunch of billboards throughout The Commonwealth, bringing things a bit more in line with the world of the TV show for those who fancy things that way. Most of the ads affected are Vault-Tec ones, as you'd expect, but there are also some for the western Howard stars in, 'The Man from Deadhorse'.

Regarding the billboards, MrBloodjack writes: "You will stumble upon them eventually. Once you do, you'll be [like] 'oh yeah haha, I did install this!'"

Or, if you're me, aside from enjoying the feelings of pure, sweet immersion, you'll be thinking about that one scene from the show. Spoilers here, by the way, but there's one bit of the Fallout show where pre-war Goggins - sorry, Howard - is sitting in a hot tub. He's shirtless, naturally, because, you know, he doesn't want to get his clothes wet. And he's so Goggins.

Anyway, if you don't enjoy that scene in particular, you're not a Fallout fan.

Oh, and, if you're looking for another cool Fallout 4 mod to try while you wait for Fallout 4's next-gen-update to drop, here's one that adds a really cool version of Lucy Mcclane's tranquiliser pistol to the game.