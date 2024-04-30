Attention comic nerds, that big Returnal tease was for a graphic novel, not a new game

Ok. So, yesterday Returnal developer Housemarque casually dropped a tease for a something to do with the game. As all teases of this kind must be by law, it was very vague, kinda artsy, and got lots of people talking about things that may or may not actually be a thing.

Ok. So, yesterday Returnal developer Housemarque casually dropped a tease for a something to do with the game. As all teases of this kind must be by law, it was very vague, kinda artsy, and got lots of people talking about things that may or may not actually be a thing. As it turns out, the thing actually being teased was a graphic novel. It's called Returnal: Fallen Asteria, and it's set to come out in October this year. It's 88 pages long, and designed to celebrate the third anniversary of the roguelike FPS' release. You can watch the first issue of it in animated form above. So yeah, in case it isn't clear, Housemarque wasn't teasing a new game. There is gonna be a Returnal artbook too, though.