There's another Returnal on PC leak, this time for the game's settings

Another day, another leak that strongly suggests that Returnal is coming to PC, this time revealing the game's PC settings, and also confirming Nvidia DLSS support.

There comes a point when something leaks so much that you'd assume an official reveal would just take place, regardless of the timeline. Not the case for Returnal, as a brand new leak is here, shared via a YouTube video in an icon-era forum post (thanks, PCGamesN). The video has been taken down now, but not before people could clock some of the settings in the video.

Settings apparently included things like shadows, lighting, ray tracing, as well as a "screen optimisations" toggle, all of which sounds pretty par for the course settings for a PC game. It was also spotted that the game has a Nvidia DLSS graphics option, which will require a Nvidia GeForce graphics card.

Returnal coming to PC was first speculated last year in that big Nvidia leak, which keeps being proven as real with various reveals. A slightly more substantial leak later appeared in May of this year which showed a title called "Oregon" that sure sounds like Returnal based on the tags listed.

Then in June there was another leak that even included screenshots of Returnal running on PC. This leak also included some screenshots of Sackboy: A Big Adventure running on PC, which was confirmed to be coming to PC later this month just this week.

And if you still need convincing, that "Oregon" game was later listed as being playable on Steam Deck, which is obviously all the rage amongst PC gamers at the moment. So it's probably safe to say that Returnal will be coming to PC at some point, it's just a matter of Sony announcing the darned thing, if it decides to in our lifetime.