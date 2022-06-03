Someone just posted PC screenshots of Returnal, and Sackboy in the most solid leak of the year

We're either looking at a very good fake, or actual screenshots from the PC versions of PlayStation-exclusive games. Someone just posted honest-to-god PC screenshots of Returnal, the PS5-exclusive shooter from Housemarque, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4/5).

There is context for this, of course. Both games appeared on the massive Nvidia Geforce Now leak from 2021. Though Nvidia said at the time not to take anything on that list seriously, time has proven that the majority of those names were of actual games. The mega-leak is the gift that keeps on giving, evidently.

Over on Reddit, user EmpressOfSony posted multiple screenshots from both Returnal, and Sackboy seemingly running on PC. The screenshots show off customisable keyboard controls, and graphics options.

We can't upload those shots, but the Reddit embed below has links for all of them. Returnal appears to support unlocked framerates, resolution scaling, as well as ray tracing. The menus actually appear to offer an extensive list of options, for keybinds as well as graphics.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sony has yet to specifically announce Returnal, or Sackboy for PC. That said, evidence that both games are on their way to PC continues to mount up. Just last week, Returnal popped up on Steam's database under its codename "Oregon", suggesting that it's closer than ever to release. Sackboy, too, has its own Steam database entry, which was dug up last year.

Of course, Sony made no secret about its ambitions to expand its game publishing business beyond PlayStation consoles. The company has been bringing more and more of its exclusives on PC. This year alone, we're getting Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, as well as both Spider-Man Remastered, and Mile Morales - and those are just the games officially confirmed.

If you believe Sony, we'll be seeing half of its releases on PC and mobile by 2025, as the company targets tripling its revenue on non-PlayStation platforms.