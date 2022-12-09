Returnal finally confirmed for PC, coming early next year

Returnal finally confirmed for PC, coming early next yearYou knew it was coming.
One of the worst-kept secrets in gaming has been confirmed: Returnal is coming to PC.
Housemarque's 2021 third-person shooter roguelike has been rumored for PC for what seems like ages, but now we have confirmation that it's coming to the platform in early 2023.
For the PC version, there will be an array of tweaks and upgrades, with PC specifics detailed later.
If you are unfamiliar with the game, it stars Selene, stranded on a dark and mysterious planet called Atropos. She finds herself stuck in a cycle of horror and death while trapped in a time loop.
After every death, she is resurrected and follows a pattern of traversing various environments and battling entities in an ever-changing world. Not only does the world change, but so do the items at her disposal. Every loop offers new combinations and forces you to approach combat with a different strategy each time.
Look forward to more information about Returnal PC in early 2023.