Returnal finally confirmed for PC, coming early next year

One of the worst-kept secrets in gaming has been confirmed: Returnal is coming to PC.

Housemarque's 2021 third-person shooter roguelike has been rumored for PC for what seems like ages, but now we have confirmation that it's coming to the platform in early 2023.

figcaption>

For the PC version, there will be an array of tweaks and upgrades, with PC specifics detailed later.

If you are unfamiliar with the game, it stars Selene, stranded on a dark and mysterious planet called Atropos. She finds herself stuck in a cycle of horror and death while trapped in a time loop.

After every death, she is resurrected and follows a pattern of traversing various environments and battling entities in an ever-changing world. Not only does the world change, but so do the items at her disposal. Every loop offers new combinations and forces you to approach combat with a different strategy each time.

Look forward to more information about Returnal PC in early 2023.