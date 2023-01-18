Returnal gets a release date on PC and here are the specs you need to run it

Housemarque's third-person roguelike shooter, Returnal, has been given a release date for PC.

If you have been waiting for the day it releases for PC, you won't have to wait much longer as it will arrive on February 15.

Returnal PC Features

Along with the release date, Sony provided a chart detailing what your PC needs to run the game. You can check out the specs below covering the minimum, medium, recommended, epic, and ray tracing requirements.

The game supports ray-traced shadows and RT reflections, making the dark setting and neon bullets contrast pop. Returnal also supports Ultrawide at 21:9 and Super Ultrawide 32:9. For superb sound, it features Dolby Atmos support, two 3D audio solutions, or 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound, and custom ray-traced audio

You can also play the game using KBM or the DualSense controller.

Sounds like it will be worth the wait.

If you are unfamiliar with Returnal, it stars Selene, stranded on a dark and mysterious planet called Atropos. She finds herself stuck in a cycle of horror and death while trapped in a time loop.

After every death, she is resurrected and follows a pattern of traversing various environments and battling entities in an ever-changing world. Not only does the world change, but so do the items at her disposal. Every loop offers new combinations and forces you to approach combat with a different strategy each time.