subscribers, it's time to take a peek at your backlog because some interesting titles are saying goodbye to the service soon.

Before they depart, put them at the top of your playlist to experience what they have to offer before it’s too late.

Here's the lineup of games leaving Game Pass:

Eastern Exorcist (Cloud, Console, PC): Be a demon slayer in this action-packed adventure filled with all kinds of intense battles and supernatural baddies.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Cloud, Console, PC): This classic side-scrolling RPG features lovely visuals and a neat storyline that sets the stage for the recently released Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, Console, PC): In this sequel to Fuga: Melodies of Steel, the children are summoned to Pharaoh to aid with the investigation of the recovered Taranis. During their survey, the Taranis goes haywire and sets out on a deadly rampage and it’s up to you to stop it. Prepare for plenty of despair, rage, and loss that will shake you to your core.

Ghostlore (Cloud, Console, PC): An atmospheric horror adventure, Ghostlore has you exploring a haunted mansion filled with spooky secrets where you will fight supernatural monsters from Southeast-Asian folklore. Inspired by classic ARPGs such as Diablo 2 and Titan Quest, the game features detailed item and character customization systems, procedurally generated maps, and 90's retro graphics.

Just Cause 4 Reloaded (Cloud, Console, PC): Bring the thunder as Rico Rodriguez and cause explosive mayhem in this action-packed sandbox experience that takes the destruction to a whole new level. This version comes with the ‘Skystriker Weaponized Wingsuit, Black Hand Stealth Micro Jet, Neon Racer Pack, Deathstalker Scorpion Pack, and the Renegade Pack.

Norco (Cloud, Console, PC): Embark on a neo-noir detective adventure in a unique pixelated world filled with quirky characters and a captivating mystery.

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console, PC): Assemble your favorite mobile suits and dominate the battlefield in this multiplayer Gundam action RPG featuring iconic characters from the Gundam universe.

Supraland Six Inches Under (Cloud, Console, PC): Described as a mix between Portal, Zelda, and Metroid, explore a vast, interconnected Metroidvania world filled with puzzles, platforming challenges, and a touch of humor.

Don't want to say goodbye? As a Game Pass subscriber, you can purchase any of the aforementioned at a 20% discount, ensuring they remain permanently in your library. Best hurry though, because each title will leave the service on May 15.