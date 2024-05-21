Watch the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer here

Boom, out of nowhere - as is its wont - FromSoftware's dropping a fresh trailer for Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC on us today, May 21. This one's a story trailer too, so get ready to have a bunch of lore dropped on you when you watch that trailer with us here in a little bit!

Yup, after Shadow of the Erdtree's first trailer blew all of our pants off back in February, we're getting more ahead of its arrival on June 21, 2024. Will this one leave people speculating about curtains? Who knows, but you'd better tune in.

You can watch today's Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer above when it airs at 3PM UTC - that's 4PM BST/11AM ET/8AM PT/5PM CEST. Seriously, just click play right there when the time hits, and dive into it like you once dived into a battle with Malenia not knowing what kind of hell awaited you.

As to what we'll see in the 3 minute long presentation FromSoft's said it'll be, I'd put money on Miquella and Messmer popping up a fair few times, some chatter about stuff vaguely related to godhood, and maybe even some more hints regarding how the array of weird creatures/people we'll be tasked with hitting until they stop threatening to ruin our Tarnished's day might relate to all of that.

Maybe we'll even get to see some more of the bosses that're waiting for us, you know, ones like this fellow with very Bloodborney vibes that FromSoft casually dropped a picture of on Twitter the other day.

What we do know is that Shadow of the Erdtree's set to be Elden Ring's only DLC, and you'll only have a week to complete it if you want to play Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail on release. So, you'd better pay attention.

Hopefully you'll get to see plenty of cool stuff that'll get you even more amped up for late June to roll around.