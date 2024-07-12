There's now an Elden Ring mod that swaps Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss for Hidetaka Miyazaki riding Patches, because why not

Warning, spoilers for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree lie ahead.

I've seen this, so now you've got to. There's now an Elden Ring mod that swaps out Shadow of the Erdtree's big bad final boss, Promised Consort Radahn, for a giant version of Patches giving a piggyback to FromSoft bossman Hidetaka Miyazaki. Because of course there is.

Yep, you might have seen this pretty tough fight beaten using a saxophone or on a dance pad, but brother, the weeds of Elden Ring DLC weirdness are already growing a lot deeper than those wacky antics. This isn't the first time someone's decided to get meta and add Miyazaki into one of his own games as a character, but it might be the funniest.

Without further adieu, here's the mod. It's MRRCrychicQing's 'Patches- Consort of Miyazaki', and it does exactly what you'd expect from something with that name. Gone is the Promised Consort, the big baddie that serves as the DLC's final challenge, and in its place is a giant version of Patches with the same move set.

Then a little way into the fight, uber-Patches gains a buddy/backpack in the form of Hidetaka Miyazaki himself doing his best Miquella impression. The legendary developer's even wearing a pretty dapper suit thanks to the fact the mod uses the same model as another work that added Miyazaki into Sekiro as they player character. This time, though, you've gotta battle him, which is arguably more in-keeping with the whole FromSoft ethos.

As you can see in the video above, which comnes from someone who clearly needs to activate their Windows properly and shows the full fight with the two phases of Patches, the promised consort of Miyazaki, the modder's even done a bit of tasteful editing to the subtitles for the battle's dialogue in order to make iot fit this terrifying new reality.

While the swapping of Radahn and Miquella's names for Patches and Miyazaki is a nice touch, the very first line that's said when you enter the arena is just chef's kiss, reading "My loyal blade. And champion who pre-ordered the DLC." Also, once you've whittled the boss' health bar down to nearly nothing, Miyazaquella promises you the following: "The new game will be released next month, and there are still 22 Elden Ring DLCs to be done."

Finally, the mod swaps out the meteors from that infamous OP attack for some poor Basilisks that probably have no idea what's going on, and also looks like it turns the arena's floor into a poison swamp, just because it can and, in the latter case, to make Miyazaki feel at home.

If you're still battling your own way through Shadow of the Erdtree and need a bit of help just to complete it with or without the looming spectre of this being the fight at the end, make sure to check out our huge array of guides that should be able to aid you regardless of what you need a hand with or to double check.