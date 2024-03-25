Yoshi-P correctly assumes what we'll all be playing ahead of Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail: "I'll give you one week to enjoy the Elden Ring DLC"

Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail is launching exactly a week after Elden Ring's DLC, and yes, it does sound like producer Naoki Yoshida did that on purpose.

Last week at PAX East, Yoshida, aka Yoshi-P, got up on stage and finally announced that Final Fantasy 14's next expansion Dawntrail will finally be releasing June 28 for those with early access, with the full release coming July 2. Those of you that fit within the venn diagram of Final Fantasy 14 fan and Elden Ring fan might have noticed that that early access date is exactly a week after Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree drops. It sounds like Yoshi-P is very much aware of that himself, as he kind of made it sound like the expansion was delayed slightly to accommodate the fact that everyone will be playing that Elden Ring DLC.

"We figured everyone would be interested in playing the Elden Ring DLC," he said via a translator. "I'll give you one week. I'll give you one week to enjoy the Elden Ring DLC and then just go into your summer vacation into Dawntrail." While laughing, he added, "I just want to make it clear, it's not because I want to play Elden Ring DLC and then play Dawntrail. Although I am looking forward to it."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Honestly, I can't blame him. Shadow of the Erdtree is pretty much guaranteed to sell absolute buckets, and if it's even a fraction of the size of the base game, it sounds like we'll all need a bit longer than a week to make our way through it - at least there is that week, anyway.

Interestingly, Dawntrail is also set to feature some Final Fantasy 9-themed items, which Yoshi-P has said the reason behind them is a secret for now, but they obviously have everyone wondering if a FF9 remake is finally coming.