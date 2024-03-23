Square Enix has announced a release date for the Final Fantasy 14 Online expansion, Dawntrail.

Going live on July 2, pre-orders kick off on March 26 and include three days of Early Access beginning June 28. Bonuses for pre-ordering and picking up the Collector’s Edition were announced, and are Final Fantasy 9-themed.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: DAWNTRAIL Full Trailer Final Fantasy 14 Online: Dawntrail full trailer.

One pre-order bonus is the Wind-up Zidane Minion, a vanity pet that’s a miniature version of Final Fantasy 9’s Zidane. The other is Azeyma's Earrings which feature attributes that will vary according to your class/job and current level. They also increase EXP by 30% when defeating enemies up to level 90, but are only able to be equipped by Disciples of War or Magic classes and jobs.

Pre-ordering will also grant Early Access to Dawntrail, set to start on June 28.

The standard edition of the game on all platforms will run you $39.99, but there are also Collector’s Editions coming. There’s the Collector's Box for $155 and it includes these physical items: Dawntrail Special Art Box, a crafted Viper Figure, Adventurer’s Cloth Map, the Unending Journey, and Adventurer’s Pen Case. A copy of Dawntrail, in-game bonus items, and pre-order bonuses are not included.

You can opt for the Digital Collector's Edition, available for all platforms. For $59.99 it comes with the Ark Mount modeled after the dynamic Eidolon from Final Fantasy 9, a wind-up Garnet Minion pet, and Chocobo Brush that can be equipped by Pictomancers.

Image credit: Square Enix

There’s also the Dawntrail - Collector's Edition for Mac and PC. It features everything included in the Digital Collector's Edition and the physical Collector's Box for $214.99.

Final Fantasy 14 Online: Dawntrail finds you and your comrades reunited for a mission where an unexpected petition beckons you to the west, and to the faraway continent of Tural. The expansion comes with an increased level cap, new jobs, sprawling new areas, new allied tribes, new dungeons, and new core battle content such as FATEs, Hunts, Treasure Hunts, sidequests, and much more.