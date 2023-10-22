Final Fantasy 14's bizarre, charming crossover with Fall Guys kicks off this month

This year's weirdest crossover can probably be handed to Final Fantasy 14 and Fall Guys, and you'll be able to try it out pretty soon.

Earlier this year, Square Enix and Mediatonic announced that Final Fantasy 14 and Fall Guys would be appearing in one another's games, with the latter getting some cute costumes, and the former getting some zany obstacle courses. As announced yesterday during the Final Fantasy Fan Festival in London, the Fall Guys-themed minigame is set to appear in Eorzea when the 6.51 update arrives October 31. You can check out the trailer for the collaboration below, and it truly does just look like they put Fall Guys straight into Final Fantasy 14.

Of course, some Final Fantasy flare has been added to the courses, so you may spot some familiar iconography like Moogles, Cactuar, and Chocobo. For the most part though, just like in Fall Guys you'll be competing against other players for that coveted crown, and obviously there are some unique challenges along the way. Completing the courses also appears to net you some rewards, like pink and purple outfits that feature Fall Guys' iconic beans, and what even looks like a Fall Guys bean minion.

It should be noted that Final Fantasy 14 producer Naoki Yoshida did say this minigame won't be available all the time, rotating in and out of the Golden Saucer, so make sure you give it a go as soon as it lands so you don't miss out on any of the loot.

You won't be surprised to hear that the Fall Guys crossover wasn't the biggest thing announced at the Fan Festival, though, as there was a whole lot more shown off. The MMO will also see collaborations with Final Fantasy 16 and fellow MMO Final Fantasy 11, and a whole bunch of Dawntrail details were revealed too.