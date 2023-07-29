Fall Guys and Final Fantasy 14 teaming up for epic crossover

During Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival 2023, Square Enix announced an upcoming collaboration between the MMO and Mediatonic’s party royale obstacle course hit, Fall Guys.

Called, the Warriors of Light Fame Pass, it is set to release in Fall Guys on August 22 with a new Fall Guys-inspired Gold Saucer attraction arriving in Final Fantasy 14 Online as part of the Patch 6.5x series.

Fall Guys Warriors of Light announcement trailer

During the event period, you can obtain Final Fantasy 14-themed costumes, emotes, and rewards.

A number of Fall Guys-inspired obstacle courses will be making their way to Eorzea as well. You will put your skills to the test, and compete against friends and rivals alike in the Gold Saucer's new battle royale mode.