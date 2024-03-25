Have Final Fantasy 14 modders finally gone too far?

Look there's no way of sugar-coating this. A mod has recently hit the Final Fantasy 14 scene and it's hard to look away from. Courtesy of Grym , the Epic of Alexander raid has been changed forever. Whether that's for better or for worse is up to you to decide.

First posted to Grym's Twitter account and the Final Fantasy 14 mod archive late last week, 'Chastening Heat' immediately caught the attention of many in the Final Fantasy 14 community. It adds additional 'assets' to Perfect Alexander's in-game model that are, well, phallic in nature.

In the mod description Grym writes that it's "an edit to Perfect Alexander's model to make him even more perfect. Dedicated to everyone who joked about wanting to f**k this guy, go forth and have fun. Affects both the glowing and non-glowing versions of Perfect Alexander's model."

This, as referenced above, is a love letter to those who have been thirsting over the Perfect Alexander boss fight in the Epic of Alexander raid. This content, added in the Shadowbringers expansion, has proven somewhat challenging for certain portions of the community to learn and overcome since its release. However, thanks to Grym's mod, perhaps there's now more incentive than ever before to reach that final boss in all his glory. His morning glory, even.

what an awesome mod man this f**king rules pic.twitter.com/AptLMg46ki — Eden 🍉 @ Fish and TOP Hell (@brutejussy) March 23, 2024

It must be said the mod itself is a masterclass in expectation subversion, with the Perfect Alexander transition cinematic playing normally, until the camera pulls back and you get this hilarious frontal shot of the whole package. It even glows! When Perfect Alexander turns white and gets his angel wings his balls and tip glow. I mean c'mon, that's pretty good.

We try to balance things here at VG247 between serious news and silly community stories, and this is the perfect example of the latter. Modding may not be exactly encouraged by the developers on Final Fantasy 14, but in my heart I know that Yoshi-P would approve of this if he ever saw it.

He's proven to be an understanding guy - giving us all a week to play the Elden Ring DLC before Dawntrail's release. From this we can gather the he understands what the FF14 community is all about - and Grym's Perfect Alexander mod may itself be the perfect representation of what the community's wants and desires we've seen in some time. We salute you, Grym.