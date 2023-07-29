Final Fantasy 14 Online prepares for summer 2024 expansion with new specs and updated free trial
Dawntrail to feature new continent, jobs, level cap, and more.
Square Enix has announced the next big update to Final Fantasy 14 Online during the fan festival dedicated to the game, and it's titled Dawntrail.
Alongside the news, it was announced an updated version of the Final Fantasy 14 Online demo was coming and that PC requirements were changing for the MMORPG.
The new FF14 expansion promises plenty of fresh content, including an increased level cap, multiple new jobs, large new areas, new allied tribes, new dungeons, and new core battle content such as FATEs, Hunts, Treasure Hunts, and sidequests, and much more.
Some of the features you can look forward to include:
- Journey to the New World, Tural, and its capital, Tuliyollal
- Explore new areas, including the mountainous Urqopacha and the forest of Yak T’el
- New Allied Tribes, including the diminutive Pelupelu who wear distinctive masks and inhabit Urqopacha
- Level Cap increase from 90 to 100
- Multiple New Jobs
- Core Battle Content including FATEs, Hunts, Treasure Hunts, and Sidequests
- New Dungeons
- New Threats, including Valigarmanda
- Duty Support Update
- New Gear and Recipes
- Expansive New Lifestyle Content
- New Variant Dungeons, Alliance Raid, 8-Player Raid, and Ultimate Raid
- PvP Update
You can also expect ongoing content updates, including a Blue Mage update, Inconceivably Further Hildibrand Adventures, new plans for Deep Dungeons, and a Gold Saucer update.
In addition to these features, Dawntrail will introduce the game’s first graphical update for both character and world visuals. These include improvements to screen-wide aesthetic, higher resolution textures and shadows, and improved material qualities.
Along with the new content and graphical update, Square also revealed the new PC specs which will be required when Dawntrail releases.
Here's what your system will require once the expansion is released:
Minimum
- OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11 - both 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 or higher
- Memory: 8GB
- Available HDD/SSD space: 140GB or more on HDD
- Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or higher; AMD Radeon RX 480 or higher
- Screen Resolution: 1280 x 720
Recommended
- OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11 - both 64-bit
- CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or higher
- Memory: 16GB
- Available HDD/SSD space: 140GB or more on HDD
- Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 or higher; AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or higher
- Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
Also, it was revealed in the keynote the existing Final Fantasy 14 Online Free Trial would be expanded even further during Patch 6.5. When it launches, the Even Further Expanded Free Trial will add all the content from the Stormblood expansion and updates through Patch 4.58, including the Red Mage and Samurai playable jobs. It will also allow newcomers to play up to level 70 with no limits on playtime.
Patch 6.5 part 1 is slated for an early October release. Titled Growing Light, it comes in two parts and sets things up for the Dawntrail expansion which arrives in Summer 2024.
Final Fantasy 14 Online is currently available for PC, PS4, PS5, and is coming to Xbox Series X/S in spring 2024.